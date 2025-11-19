American Songwriter 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest Semi-Finalists Announced

Thank you once again to everyone who entered American Songwriter’s 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest. We’re grateful for such a passionate community of songwriters and artists, and we were truly blown away by the talent showcased this year.

After thoughtful review, we’re excited to announce the official 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest Semi-Finalists.

Please Note: Semi-Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY ARTIST(S)

“All I Need” By Jermaine Fleur

“American Portrait” By Sam Hatmaker

“Bad For You” By Madeleine

“Belle of Brooklyn” By Reed Waddle

“BITTERSWEET” By Makena Tate

“Breaking My Heart” By Gregory Ackerman

“Burning Bridges” By EMMMA

“Can’t Be Friends” By Jenna Kay

“Cardboard Moon” By Ghost Party

“Chasing Angels” By Ash Minor

“cold september” By Christina Munsey

“Crossroad” By AstraWorx

“Days Gone” By Nic Jackson

“Didn’t Sleep Tonight” By My Mom Is Here

“Dirty Habits” By Gina Zo

“Distant” By Ava Valianti

“Doesn’t Always Have to Hurt” By Scarlet O’Hara

“Empty” By Evie Clair

“Fake Friends” By Josie Sal

“Focus” By daughter

“Get Together” By Gabe Baker

“Good Days” By Phoebe Katis

“Heartbreaking Business” By Becca Bowen

“Here’s a Story” By the Vinyl Skyway (M.A. Hayes)

“Hi Cools” By How About Two (HAT)

“Hourglass” By Camryn Quinlan

I“ Don’t Wanna Be” By Penny Lane

“I Just Need the Moon” By Connor Brondes

“idiot” By k8ie

“Into My Blue” By Brittany Pfantz

“Keep Driving” By Douwe Bob

“King Parade (Take Me Back)” By Noah Vernon

“Kingdom Come” By Timothy James/TJ Wong

“La La La Boom Boom Boom” By Running With Zebras

“Lead the Way” By Joe Martinez

“Leave You Like This” By Cassie Noble

“Livin’” By The Handlers

“Locked Up” By SJ McDonald

“Love Begins With You” By Oliver Steele

“Mama” By Casey Marie

“Medusa” By SkyDxddy

“Midnight” By Talie

“Moody” By Andrew Hoyt

“My Instincts Are Tragic” By Matilde G

“Never Really Goodbye” By Sarah Manzo

“Nice To Know You” By Alexis Cunningham

“No Good Man” By Meagan Allen

“No one to save you” By Garrett owen

“Oh’ the Places We’ll Go” By Meekoh

“Old Grave” By Daniel Hagen

“Paradise” By Mitch King

“Rainbow Girl (Feat. Afsaneh)” By Michael Louis Sion

“Reckless” By Kate Dinsmore

“Shadows and Shapes” By Michael Day

“She Doesn’t Sleep” By Anthony Amorim

“She Gone” By Billy Nixon

“So Beautiful” By Ben Flournoy

“So Nice” By Latin Faculty & Rebekka Blöndal

“Some Hearts Catch All The Breaks” By Dolan

“Still Sunny in Sausalito” By Anthony Arya

“Stone Into The River” By Douwe Bob

“Sweet Surrender” By Meredith Aguirre

“Take Your Time” By Phoebe Rea

“The Bottom” By Mary Sarah

“The Finer Things” By Meagan Allen

“The Love Endeavour” By PAPA | PEET

“Throw Dirt on Me” By Voth

“Trusted You” By The Wanted Gems

“Twelve Out of Ten” By Gabe Baker

“Twin Daydream” By Futurist

“Unspend” By Casey Marie

“USE ME” By Bailey Grey

“Villain” By RIELL

“Warning Sign” By SUMMER BRENNAN

“Weekend Lover” By Ainae

“What I’ve Become” By The Midnight Revival

“What You Do When You Can’t” By Moga Family Band

“What’s One More” By Elisa Smith

“Who Do You Think You Are?” By ZØYA

“Younger Years” By Hyland