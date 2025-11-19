This Brooks & Dunn Ballad With Jelly Roll at the CMA Awards Might Be “The Most Moving Music Collaboration I’ve Ever Heard”

The annual CMA Awards is a chance not only to see who will walk away a winner, but to watch numerous amazing performances throughout the live broadcast. Last year’s CMA Awards ended with what will go down in history as one of the best CMA Awards performances ever, when Jelly Roll joined Brooks & Dunn to sing their 2005 single, “Believe“.

Ronnie Dunn wrote the feel-good song with hit songwriter Craig Wiseman. “Believe” says in part, “I raise my hands, bow my head / I’m findin’ more and more truth in the words written in red / They tell me that there’s more to life, than just what I can see / Oh I believe.”

The song first appeared on Brooks & Dunn’s Hillbilly Deluxe record. Jelly Roll joins the duo on a new version of the song for their Reboot II album, out last year. By the end of the performance, the entire crowd was on their feet, with numerous artists seen wiping away tears.

One fan perfectly summed up the performance by claiming it might be “the most moving music collaboration I’ve ever heard. The Holy Spirit was in the midst of that performance.”

How Jelly Roll’s Life Changed After Singing “Believe” At the CMA Awards

Jelly Roll had no idea when he sang “Believe” at the 2024 CMA Awards that it was also going to give him another massive opportunity. Brandon Lake saw Jelly Roll sing “Believe”, which prompted the Christian singer to ask Jelly Roll to join him on a new version of “Hard Fought Hallelujah“.

“He didn’t know who I was, but was like, ‘This song rips. This thing is amazing,’” Lake tells American Songwriter. “He was paying attention, waiting for it to come out. So when his team reached out and was like, ‘Hey, Brandon wants you to jump on this song, he was like, ‘I’m all in.’”

At first glance, it might seem that Jelly Roll, with his face tattoos and checkered past, is an unlikely choice. But in spite of the obvious differences, Jelly Roll says he and Lake have much in common.

“I’m honored that I was the call,” Jelly Roll tells K-Love. “I’m a Brandon Lake fan… What he’s doing for Christian music, even outside of Christian music — he’s taking it further than I’ve seen anybody take it in a long time.”

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” earned Jelly Roll his first Dove Award, for Song of the Year. He could walk away with another trophy to add to his collection tonight, since he is nominated for the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, also for “Hard Fought Hallelujah”.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images