From a talented pool of Semi-Finalists, one group has risen to the top: our 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest Finalists.

We’re grateful to every songwriter and artist who shared their work with us this year. Stay tuned, as we’ll soon be announcing the top 3 artists who will perform live in Nashville this October.

Videos by American Songwriter

Congratulations to this year’s Finalists!

Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“(boy)cott” By Cora and Xavier Dunn

“5 to 9” By Preston Lydotes

“A Bad Day of Fishing” By Grable Howie and Gabe Israel

“Alabama Sun” By Johnny Hayes

“Almost Had It All” By Grace Leahy

“Believer” By Pug Johnson

“Big Dawg” By Raf Denny

“BLOCK CANCEL DELETE” By Josie Sal and Kelli Johnson

“Bottoms Up” By Alexandra King and Evan Sieling

“check in, check out” By Hailyn Heisler

“Dance Like You” By Nanseera

“Don’t Let It Change You Kid” By Harrison Goodell and Todd Clark

“Don’t Pass Me By” By Oliver Pigott

“Existential” By SUMMER BRENNAN

“Follow Through” By April Sutherland

“Free Yourself” By Michael Young

“G-O-L-D-E-N Coast” By Thistle Ridge Band

“Georgia Sweet” By Max Boyle, Noah Gibbings, Erland Wanberg and Asher Condit

“Ghost Town” By Matthew Earl

“Girl of the Hour” By Tabitha Meeks and Teddy Morgan

“guarded” By Izzy Potter

“Hasta el Cuarto” By Joe Radeo

“Heaven” By Kylie Hill

“I Feel Fine” Performed By The Como Brothers (Song by The Beatles)

“Is It Never Too Late” By James Malcolm Band, Marc Loren and Malcolm Flavell

“Lend me your heart” By Olivia Coggan

“Light You Shine In” By Johnny Zarfati

“Meaning” By Eleni Iglesias

“Mixed Emotions” By Maria-Ines

“My Way” By Cybèle

“Never Know” By Izzy Burns and Mellad Abeid

“Prairie Fire” By Cooper Tropeau, Stacey Kardash, Elijah Friesen, Liam Santha and Gunner Tropeau

“Proud Mary” Performed By Prinz Grizzley (Song by John Fogerty)

“Rancho Cucamonga” By Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby

“REASONS” By Mary Sarah, Nate Kenyon and Mark Addison Chandler

“Romcom Cynic” By Winter Wilson

“run after me” By Trinity Bliss

“Runaway” By Undecided Future

“Shade On Her Sunshine” By Michael Minelli

“Space Pilot” By Undecided Future

“Start Singing (Hallelujah)” By Katie Rey, Max Allard and Maggie Youngs

“Such A Time As This” By Tyler David, Jonathan Gamble and Benji Cowart

“Texas Too Long” By Bonnie Stewart

“The Fallout” By Preston Lydotes

“The Lucky Dudes” By My Mom Is Here

“The Rope” By Michelle Raybourn, Max Sadler and Justin Blanner

“Two Cigarettes” By Eastern Dreamers

“Way Things Work (Feat. The Castellows)” By Keller Cox and Walker Tuten

“Won’t Think Twice” By Shane Lantz & Co., Kim Nguyen, Nick Krist, Jesse Saul and Cole Marcus

“Yes, No, Maybe So” By Lance Thompson