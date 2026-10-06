3 Country Songs From 1971 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Country music in the early 1970s was undergoing quite the transformation. So many great songs came out in the first half of the decade, including the three country songs. All out in 1971, I can’t help but smile when I hear them today.

“Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

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“Coat Of Many Colors” is one of Dolly Parton’s most autobiographical tunes. The title track of a record Parton released in 1971, Parton is the sole writer of “Coat Of Many Colors”.

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The song was inspired by Parton’s impoverished childhood, growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. Poor in material wealth but rich in love, “Coat Of Many Colors” puts a positive spin on how resourceful her mother had to be to take care of Parton and her 11 siblings on a very meager income.

The chorus says in part, “My coat of many colors / That my momma made for me / Made only from rags / But I wore it so proudly.”

Parton later tried to buy her mother a coat with the proceeds from “Coat Of Many Colors”.

“When it became a hit, I took the money back to Mama,” Parton tells The Boot. “I said, ‘Mama, this is about that little coat you made for me, and it’s been a hit, and I’ve got royalties. I wanna take you down to Knoxville … and I wanna buy you a new mink coat.’”

Not surprisingly, Parton’s mother refused the mink coat and just asked for the money to take care of her family instead.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” by Jerry Reed

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“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is the title track of a record Jerry Reed also released in 1971. Written by Reed, “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is Reed’s first No.1 single. His biggest crossover hit, it stayed in the top spot on the country chart for an impressive five weeks.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is actually a song about gambling. The chorus says, “When you’re hot you’re hot / And when you’re not you’re not / Put all the money in and let’s roll ’em again / When you’re hot you’re hot.”

The only CMA Award nomination for Album of the Year Reed ever received was for When You’re Hot, You’re Hot. It’s an impressive recognition, since “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is the only single released from the record.

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” by Charley Pride

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One of Charley Pride’s signature hits, “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” is on his Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs record. A five-week No. 1 single, it was written by Ben Peters.

The song says, “You’ve got to kiss an angel good mornin’ / And let her know you think about her when you’re gone / Kiss an angel good mornin’ and love her like a devil when you get back home.”

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” also became a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. George Jones, Conway Twitty, and Alan Jackson are among the many artists who later put their own spin on this song.

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