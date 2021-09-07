American Songwriter Partners with Twitch to Launch Livestreaming Music Channel with Linda Perry Series and More

Today (Sept. 7), American Songwriter is proud to announce a new partnership with the livestreaming giant Twitch, thus marking the creation of American Songwriter’s official livestreaming music channel, which will feature three on-going series: Off The Record Live, The Grind, and Linda Perry’s The Art Of.

The very first broadcast ever will be a candid Off The Record Live interview with up-and-coming country songstress, Ashland Craft, at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT today (September 7). Click HERE to tune in.

Just like its twin, pre-recorded series on YouTube, Off The Record Live is set to feature American Songwriter’s staff facilitating introspective conversations with some of the most beloved songwriters of our time. Likewise, another of the new livestream programs—The Grind—will see American Songwriter partner with top music publishers in Nashville to take viewers behind the proverbial curtain, spotlighting teams of two to three co-writers as they prepare for the day’s writing session. With invaluable, behind-the-scenes insight and never-before-possible ease of access, both shows are exciting prospects for the future of American Songwriter’s coverage.

Perry’s program, The Art Of, will be centered around four key areas of the craft of music: songwriting, recording, business, and giving back. Speaking with everyone from artists to producers, engineers, mixers, mastering experts, background singers, and more, Perry hopes she can use the platform to shine a light on the creative process.

“A song can transform based on the artist who may eventually perform it, the type of instrument that is played, and everything in between,” Perry said. “Partnering with Twitch and American Songwriter to explore everyone involved in the craft—live—seemed like the raddest and most organic way to dive into the process between inspiration to finishing a song.”

Alongside the launch of the Twitch channel, American Songwriter’s Editor-in-Chief, Lisa Konicki, remarked what a promising moment it is for the publication. “The American Songwriter audience doesn’t just want to hear from the artists that inspire them, they want to know everything about the hustle and grind that goes into the process of creating great music,” Konicki said. “We’re dedicated to highlighting not just the A-list celebrities that everyone knows by name, like Linda Perry, but also the people behind the scenes: engineers, A&R executives, publishers, songwriters, and session players. Twitch is an incredible partner and the perfect home for us to continue to do this—with over 30 million average daily viewers.”

Considering that 2020 was American Songwriter’s best year to date—characterized by exponential growth in readership—these new Twitch programs will continue to offer exclusive and wide-ranging peeks into the worlds of artists from all walks of life. While platforms, technologies, and ways of exchanging information may always be in flux, American Songwriter’s dedication to covering songcraft and its masters will never fade away.

American Songwriter’s official Twitch channel is up and running—click HERE to access the channel and tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT TODAY to watch our first-ever livestream interview with Ashland Craft.