Laine Hardy Answers Our Burning Questions

American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been making a name for himself in country music since his victory in 2019. At just 21 years old, the Louisiana native has had his life turned upside down by stardom over the last few years. His debut album Here’s to Anyone was released in September 2021, and he will be hitting the road for a summer tour starting next month.

Hardy joined American Songwriter’s Off the Record LIVE to answer some rapid-fire questions about his life outside of music.

American Songwriter: Favorite drink?

Laine Hardy: Mountain Dew

AS: Favorite season?

LH: Winter

AS: When are you most productive?

LH: Spring.

AS: Do you feel like you’re more of a night person or a morning person?

LH: Oh, probably night. But I’m a morning person too, I don’t know.

AS: Chocolate or vanilla?

LH: Chocolate

AS: What was your first job?

LH: This.

AS: Most-used emoji?

LH: Laugh. The laughing one. They added new ones, but I still don’t like them too much. I use the old ones.

AS: If you could compete in the Olympics, what sport would it be?

LH: Swimming.

AS: If you could get an Olympic medal for anything, not just a sport, but anything, what would you want one for?

LH: I have no idea.

AS: What was your favorite subject in school?

LH: History.

AS: What kind of history did you like?

LH: American, world. I just love learning about the history of cultures.

AS: What is your hidden talent?

LH: Oh, I can run pretty fast. Maybe that and I can hold my breath for a long time.

AS: Favorite movie?

LH: Joe Dirt, Forrest Gump, Hercules, Click, Happy Gilmore.

AS: Adam Sandler?



LH: Yeah, I like Adam Sandler.

AS: Favorite television shows?

LH: Outer Banks, One Tree Hill, Vampire Diaries.

AS: Do you watch any of the spinoffs like Legacies or anything like that?



LH: I tried watching Legacies, but Vampire Diaries is better.

JV: What are your favorite books?

LH: I used to read a lot of cool nature books. I read Hatchet in high school and I loved that book. Malice, I forgot who wrote that. I read a lot of books in high school, actually.

AS: Favorite food?

LH: Crawfish.

JV: You mentioned how you like Louisiana food. Are there any particular dishes or like how you serve them that you like?

LH: It’s just made with love. And seasoning. They make great seasoning down there.

AS: Lastly for you, favorite color?

LH. Oh, man. Dark purple.

AS: Dark purple? On the red side or the blue side?

LH: Blue side. Violet side.

Check out Hardy’s 2022 tour dates HERE and watch full Interview below.