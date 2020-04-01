Paul Simon’s Song for the Age’s Most Uncertain Hour

Featuring Simon’s new performance of it for this crisis, “American Tune Til Further Notice,” his unfinished 1973 demo of the song, Simon & Garfunkel’s Central Park Performance, Elvis Costello, Allen Toussaint and more.

We come on the ship they call the Mayflower

We come on the ship that sailed the moon

We come in the age’s most uncertain hour

and sing an American tune



But it’s all right, it’s all right

You can’t be forever blessed…



There are songs which resonate powerfully when first we hear them, yet continue to expand with meaning and poignance through the passing years. Few songs do this with the pointed poetics of this song. It was stunning back in 1973, and yet speaks to this American moment better than just about any other song.



On March 19, Simon posted a video in which he performs it, solo. And there’s our old friend, and the sound of his gentle voice and his guitar, sounds which have comforted us for decades. In his eyes you see the disbelief and anguish which has swept through this country. And a nation turned its lonely eyes to this songwriter again. “Stay safe everyone,” he says at the end. “Stay well.”





Paul Simon, “American Tune for Til Further Notice.” March 19, 2020.

|



Simon wrote and recorded it for his second solo album, There Goes Rhymin’ Simon in 1973. While working on it, he made an acoustic demo of it, which is included below. The melody is in place, as is the famous bridge and most of the first verses. But that spirit is captured, and it’s beautiful to hear it in process, before all the pieces were in place.



Paul’s performed it live many times, both solo and with his old friend Art Garfunkel. They sang it together in their famous Concert in Central Park, which remains one of the most beautiful performances of the song ever, as half a million New Yorkers stood there in Central Park, close to where a makeshift hospital of tents now stands. It might surpass the studio version as the definitive version of this song.



“Wish I could’ve gotten to this song before the two of us split,” Artie said before they performed it together at Madison Square Garden in 2003.



Many other artists have recorded and performed the song, including Elvis Costello (as The Imposter), Eva Cassidy, The Indigo Girls, Dave Matthews, Kurt Elling, and many others.

So in celebration of this great song and songwriter at this moment in our history, here’s a voyage through many performances of this singular song, as performed by Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, and many others.



“American Tune,” the original, from There Goes Rhymin’ Simon, 1973.

Paul Simon – vocals, 6 & 12-string acoustic guitars;

Bob James – piano, harmonium, Fender Rhodes, harpsichord

Bob Cranshaw – bass guitar

Grady Tate – drums

Jean Alain Roussel – keyboards

Del Newman – string arrangement



Simon’s Demo of an Unfinished “American Tune.”





Simon and Garfunkel, The Concert in Central Park.

September 19, 1981.

“American Tune,” by Elvis Costello [as The Imposter.]

“American Tune” by The Indigo Girls October, 1994.

Paul Simon, 1974 live performance.





“And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered

I don’t have a friend who feels at ease…”

“American Tune” by Eva Cassidy.

(She sings it well, but messes up the lyrics.)





“American Tune,” by Kurt Elling.







“American Tune” by Dave Matthews.

Simon at 2011 American Academy of Arts & Sciences Induction Ceremony.



“American Tune,” by Allen Toussaint, from American Tunes.



“American Tune,” by Chris Thile, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Margaret Glaspy, Rachael Price, Rich Dworsky, Matt Chamberlain, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert & Sean Watkins. Prarie Home Companion, 10-14.17.



“American Tune,” by Darrell Scott



“American Tune” by Paul Simon on September 11, 2015.

“American Tune”



Many’s the time I’ve been mistaken

And many times confused

Yes, and often felt forsaken

And certainly misused

But I’m all right, I’m all right

I’m just weary to my bones

Still, you don’t expect to be

Bright and bon vivant

So far away from home, so far away from home



And I don’t know a soul who’s not been battered

I don’t have a friend who feels at ease

I don’t know a dream that’s not been shattered

or driven to its knees

But it’s all right, it’s all right

We’ve lived so well so long

Still, when I think of the road

we’re traveling on

I wonder what went wrong

I can’t help it, I wonder what went wrong



And I dreamed I was dying

And I dreamed that my soul rose unexpectedly

And looking back down at me

Smiled reassuringly

And I dreamed I was flying

And high up above my eyes could clearly see

The Statue of Liberty

Sailing away to sea

And I dreamed I was flying



We come on the ship they call the Mayflower

We come on the ship that sailed the moon

We come in the age’s most uncertain hour

and sing an American tune

But it’s all right, it’s all right

You can’t be forever blessed

Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day

And I’m trying to get some rest

That’s all I’m trying to get some rest