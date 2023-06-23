Behind the Band Name: The Edgy Meaning of 4 Non Blondes

In their short-lived tenure, 4 Non Blondes only needed one album and accompanying hit single to make a lasting impression on the alt-rock scene in the 1990s. Formed in 1989 in San Francisco, the band originally featured an all-female lineup of frontwoman Linda Perry, guitarist Shauna Hall, bassist Christa Hillhouse and drummer Wanda Day. Eventually, Day left the band and was replaced by Dawn Richardson, while Hall was ultimately replaced by Roger Rocha before the release of the band’s one and only album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! in 1992. While it sounds like an obvious name, the meaning behind 4 Non Blondes is as edgy as the band itself.

Videos by American Songwriter

Meaning Behind the Band Name

They say art imitates life, and that’s true for how they named 4 Non Blondes. In an interview with The Age in 1993, Hillhouse explained how the foursome were at a public place in the Bay Area sitting next to a family that all had blonde hair. “Right next to us, there’s a trash receptacle with a piece of pizza on top and the kid wanted to pick it up,” she explained. “The mom said, ‘No, it’s probably dirty, what with the pigeons and people.’ And she stared right at us. We were non-blondes.”

“I just thought it was funny,” Richardson told The Roanoke Times in 1993 about the name.

4 Non Blondes formed after Hillhouse and Hall had been roommates, later meeting Day and joining the band she was in at the time. After all three quit that band, they decided to form their own trio and were compelled to ask Perry to join as lead singer after seeing her perform solo. After Day was dismissed from the band, Richardson was brought in as drummer. During the making of Bigger, producer David Tickle recommended that Hall be removed from the band and replaced with Rocha.

“What’s Up”

The album proved to be a triumph, thanks to the success of its second single “What’s Up?” Anchored by Perry’s distinct voice singing the instantly recognizable chorus, And I say, hey-ey-ey

Hey-ey-ey / I said Hey, a-what’s going on? the song made its way around the world. It topped the charts in multiple countries and reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band’s signature hit in the process. The video for “What’s Up?” is part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club for amassing more than 1.5 billion views in the 12 years it’s been on the platform.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. Though 4 Non Blondes disbanded in 1994, many of the members have reunited over the years. Their most recent reunion took place in 2014 at the Perry-produced event, An Evening For Women: Celebrating Arts, Music and Equality, in benefit of the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center.

Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images