Charlie Puth Releases New Single “Lipstick”

Charlie Puth has released a new single titled “Lipstick” through Atlantic Records. The new offering will be featured on Puth’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Lipstick” is produced by Happy Perez and Pop Wansel, and its release is accompanied by a sensual visualizer.

“Lipstick” is an upbeat pop song with an alluring vibe. The song’s opening lyrics read, Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (my baby)/ Just to show these bitches that you’re mine (oh)/ Lipstick on my collar show ‘em you ain’t no hobby (my baby)/ You’re the one who gets it all the time (oh).

The visualizer features the “Light Switch” singer shirtless in an orange-tinted room having a blissful time all by himself. The video runs for three minutes and 32 seconds and has currently garnered over 229,500 views on YouTube.

Puth was recently the topic of discussion after his collaboration with Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” hit 3 billion views on YouTube. Puth released his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, 2022.

Puth is currently on a world tour promoting the release of Charlie. The lengthy tour sees the musician awaiting to play shows in various cities across the world, including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, Melbourne, and several more. The end of Puth’s world tour dubbed The CHARLIE Live Experience Tour, consists of dates between September 29 and November 4. Puth’s world tour began on May 24 with a concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, before the musician played gigs at several other major US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

At the time of Charlie‘s release, Puth discussed the creation of the 2022 album with American Songwriter‘s own Tina Benitez-Eves. “It’s an album that’s about stuff I went through from 2019 through 2022, but it’s just as much about the listener as well, and me wanting to guide them to inspiration. I wanted to approach this album a little differently, where on Voicenotes it was all music first, lyrics after, and that’s usually how I write a lot of music for myself and for other artists,” Puth said. “For this album, I had so much to say and throughout all the conversations that I had with myself, I was able to start with the lyrics first and then put the music on afterward.”

Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage