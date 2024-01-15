How to Watch the ‘75th Emmy Awards’ Featuring Charlie Puth, The War and Treaty, Travis Barker, & More

The Primetime Emmys are airing tonight (January 15) and we have all the information you need to know to watch the award show. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the show will feature some amazing musical acts alongside the awards celebrating the television industry.

The 75th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and air on FOX from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm eastern (5:00 pm to 8:00 pm pacific). Additionally, the show will air on Hulu tomorrow (January 16).

As far as music goes, Charlie Puth and husband and wife duo The War and Treaty will perform over the In Memoriam segment of the show. In addition, Travis Barker will join Anderson on stage for what is promised to be “a showstopping open,” per a report from Billboard.

75th Primetime Emmys Promise Moving Music Moments and Cast Reunions

There will be cast reunions and tributes to many great television shows, such as The Sopranos, Martin, Cheers, Grey’s Anatomy, All in the Family, Ally McBeal, and I Love Lucy. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will also perform a classic Weekend Update sketch from Saturday Night Live. There will also be a segment where a couple of brave performers will reenact the conveyor belt scene from the classic 1952 I Love Lucy episode “Job Switching.” It hasn’t yet been revealed who those performers will be, so most likely it will be a night-of surprise.

Television legend Carol Burnett is presenting, along with Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Coleman Domingo (Euphoria), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Ke Huy Quan (American Born Chinese), and Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars alongside Anderson on black-ish.

Presenters who are getting up on stage with former co-stars include Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold from Martin, Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows from Aly McBeal, Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott from American Horror Story, and Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson from Grey’s Anatomy.

Make sure not to miss the 75th Primetime Emmys on FOX at 8:00 pm, or the next day on Hulu.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum