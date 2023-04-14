Behind the Kit: 5 Drum Accessories You Didn’t Know Rush’s Neil Peart Used

The Canadian rock trio Rush became known for their progressive style, inventive lyrics, and skills beyond compare. One-third of the outfit, especially, provided the foundation for the band to rock. Legendary drummer Neil Peart brought innovation, showmanship, and state-of-the-art equipment to the group.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are some accessories from the Rush drummer’s trademark Time Machine kit, a hybrid set he once explained as “the combination that gives me the dynamism of acoustic drums and then a virtual orchestra of sounds that the electronic drums can offer. Each of them is a tool as part of the sound palette to be applied to do the job necessary.”

1. Roland V-Cymbal Crash for TD-30KV Metallic Gray

Striking with its metallic gray finish, the Roland V-Cymbal Crash for TD-30KV not only looks good but it sounds good. Said to “provide a natural swing-feel, accurate triggering and sensitivity across the entire cymbal surface,” Peart’s kit featured an electric and an acoustic set of these cymbals. His sound was constantly evolving and a hybrid kit made that possible.

2. FAT Kat Kick Pedal

Fashioned with a foot action trigger pedal, the kit got its dynamic range from a FAT Kat Kick Pedal, an accessory said to offer a “smooth and responsive feel.”

Peart’s kit was apparently fitted with Roland VH-13-MG V-Drum Hi-Hats, an electronic hi-hat described as having “the natural swinging motion of an authentic hi-hat cymbal.” Roland’s V-Drum series offered faster, more accurate triggering when performing live.

“I first introduced Roland V-Drums into my setup in 2001, during the writing and recording of our Vapor Trails album,” Peart once told Roland in an equipment breakdown. “On the subsequent tour, they became a fixture in my drum solos, as well as to trigger samples throughout our live show.”

Reportedly a mainstay in Peart’s kits, the Alternate Mode malletKAT 7 KS Electronic Marimba is said to be the gold standard of electronic percussion.

The Roland TD-30 Drum Sound Module was an essential designed specifically for the V-Drum series. Now discontinued, the machine was a nuanced player’s best friend. Accurate and smooth with unmatched sound quality, the TD-30 Drum Sound Module made every drum hit customizable.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images