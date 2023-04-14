3 Songs You Didn’t Know Enrique Iglesias Wrote for Other Artists

Dubbed the “King of Latin Pop,” for nearly three decades, Enrique Iglesias has released music. His 1995 self-titled debut and earlier hits “Experiencia Religiosa” and “Si Tú Te Vas” helped capture an international fan base.
Throughout his collaborations with Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, and Usher, among others, Iglesias continued writing his own collection of songs stretching across heartfelt ballads and dance floor tracks—from his 1999 hit “Bailamos” (“We Dance”) and “Hero” in 2001, to “Escape,” “Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song),” and more.
Iglesias, who released his 11th album, Final (Vol. 1), in 2021, has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. He also holds the record for the most No. 1 songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart with 27 songs.
In the early aughts and 2010s, Iglesias also wrote a few songs that he didn’t record.
Here’s a look at three songs Iglesias wrote for other artists.
1. “The Way,” Clay Aiken (2003)
Written by Enrique Iglesias, Kara DioGuardi, David Siegel, Steve Morales
After winning the second season of American Idol in 2003, Clay Aiken released his debut album, Measure of a Man, just five months later. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the single, “The Way,” co-written by Iglesias and former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi, peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and was certified platinum.
Something about the way you look tonight
Something about the way that I can’t take my eyes off you
Something about the way your lips invite. Maybe it’s the way
That I get nervous when you’re around, and I want you to be mine
And if you need a reason why
It’s in the way that you move me
And the way you tease me
The way that I want you tonight
It’s in the way that you hold me
And the way that you know me
When I can’t find the right words to say
2. “First Day of My Life,” Melanie C (2005)
Written by Enrique Iglesias and Guy Chambers
Iglesias and Guy Chambers first co-wrote “Un Nuovo Giorno” as the lead single for Andrea Bocelli’s first pop album, Andrea, in 2004. The song was later translated into English as “First Day of My Life” and recorded by Spice Girl Melanie C for her 2005 album, Beautiful Intentions.
So I found a reason to stay alive
Try a little harder see the other side
Talking to myself
Too many sleepless nights
Trying to find a meaning to this stupid life
I don’t want your sympathy
Sometimes I don’t know who to be
Hey what you’re looking for
No one has the answer
They just want more
Hey who’s gonna make it back
This could be the first
Day of my life
3. “Dance Again,” Jennifer Lopez, featuring Pitbull (2012)
Written by Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, RedOne, Bilal Hajji, AJ Junior
Iglesias co-wrote the title track featured on Jennifer Lopez‘s first greatest hits album, Dance Again… the Hits, in 2012. The track marked J Lo’s third collaboration with Pitbull, following “Fresh Out the Oven” in 2009 and the 2011 hit “On the Floor.”
Nobody knows what I’m feeling inside
I find it so stupid
So why should I hide
That I love to make love to you, baby
So many ways, wanna touch you tonight
I’m a big girl, got no secrets this time
Yeah, I love to make love to you, baby
Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images