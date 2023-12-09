6 Best PAF Pickups of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

PAF pickups are regarded as one of the hidden secrets of guitar history, known for their warm, rich tone.

However, the original models were only made between the 50s and 60s, and these days fetch eye-watering price tags above $5000. They're also very rare.

But if you want to capture the magic of these legendary pickups in your guitar, you don't need to splash the cash - as many modern remakes can be found at affordable prices. These also come very close to the originals in terms of sound and performance.

In this review, we'll show you the best PAF-style humbuckers on the market today and also share some tips to help you pick the right model for your needs.

One of our favorite models is the Gibson Greenybuckers; these are made by Gibson, who was responsible for the original PAFs - making them super authentic. They capture the heritage tones of the classic 50s PAFs and won't break your bank.

Although there are many other great PAF pickups out there that might float your boat, keep reading for the full list!

Best PAF Pickups

Here are the Best PAF Pickups on the market today! Note that some are pairs, and some are single pickups - so make sure you buy accordingly.

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico II Magnets

Alnico II Magnets Position: Bridge & Neck Pair

Bridge & Neck Pair DC Resistance: 8.7K (bridge), 8.3K (neck)

8.7K (bridge), 8.3K (neck) Color/Finish: Nickel covers

As far as authenticity goes, these Greenybucker PAF pickups are about as close to the originals as it gets. Using accurate alnico magnets, these vintage-style humbucker pickups model the iconic 'Greenybuckers' found in Peter Green's iconic Les Paul.

The tone of these vintage pickups is nearly identical to the sound of some original late 50s PAFs - and if you're looking for the same pickups used on many Fleetwood Mac records, these are unbeatable.

If you're looking for an authentic PAF tone, this pair of pickups will make you very happy! Honestly, we had a hard time distinguishing the sound of these from the real deals in a Les Paul.

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico IV

Alnico IV Position: Neck & Bridge Pair

Neck & Bridge Pair DC Resistance: 8.2K (bridge), 7.4K (neck)

8.2K (bridge), 7.4K (neck) Color/Finish: Nickel covers

If you're looking for a brighter, articulate, and, more importantly - affordable - pair of PAF-style pickups, this Mojotone clone set is a great choice.

These are somewhat of a holy grail of PAF humbucker sets, as they sit in the perfect spot between affordability and performance.

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico V

Alnico V Position: Neck

Neck DC Resistance: 7.31K

7.31K Color/Finish: Cream or Black Uncovered

Neck pickups are often seen as the harder of the two to find the right style. You want a balance of enough high-end to capture the twang and articulation of the strings while still capturing the thick body of the tone.

We think this model from DiMarzio is a perfect contender for a PAF neck pickup. They offer the perfect balance between light and dark. Thanks to their uncovered design, you can expect a wide dynamic range and raw, unfiltered expression.

These give you the taste of DiMarzio's rich, 50+ year pickup legacy while diving deep into the ancestry of the original PAFs at a low price - nice!

We think the DiMarzio PAF Master Bridge Humbucker Pickup ($105) is an excellent bridge pairing with a 36th-anniversary model neck.

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico II

Alnico II Position: Pair

Pair DC Resistance: 8.6K (bridge). 7.7K (neck)

8.6K (bridge). 7.7K (neck) Color/Finish: Nickel Cover

Coming in at the higher end of the price range, these Seymour Duncan pickups also offer higher quality and more authenticity than cheaper models.

These offer a truly 50s tone and are incredibly vintage-sounding. These pickups are hand-made, meaning that their sonic characteristics are unique for each individual product. This gives them even more authenticity, as the manufacturing process is much closer to the originals, rather than using modern mass production.

These are on the thicker and warmer end of the spectrum, which is ideal if you want some rich, vintage-sounding guitar tones.

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico II

Alnico II Position: Neck & Bridge Pair

Neck & Bridge Pair DC Resistance: 8.6K (bridge), 7.7K (neck)

8.6K (bridge), 7.7K (neck) Color/Finish: Aged Nickel Covers

This pair of Seymour PAF pickups have a visual style that is pretty close to the condition that you would find original PAFs in today. They feature hand-aged pickup covers, giving them that rustic, antique appeal.

Not only do these things look old, they sound it. These Antiquity PAFs offer a faithful recreation of the classic PAF sound with a beautiful, warm tone. From funk to blues, jazz to rock, these are masters of traditional guitar-based tones.

These pickups do run a little hotter than others, but they have a tasty amount of clarity, power, and drive - which is probably what you are looking for in a set of PAFs. The difference between the neck and bridge position pickups is well-balanced, giving you the perfect level of versatility you'd need when switching your tone around.

While the vintage look might not be for everyone - if you are a fan of retro aesthetics, then you'll be very happy with these!

SPECS

Magnet Type: Alnico

Alnico Position: Bridge or Neck

Bridge or Neck DC Resistance: 7.5K

7.5K Color/Finish: Aged Nickel

As far as looks go, these are probably our favorites. While the price of one of these pickups is nearly the same as some pairs, the value for money is excellent.

We would say that these are more in the pro/boutique end of the spectrum - however, some of you uncompromising tone monsters wouldn't settle for anything less.

These pickups are sonically hard to criticize and are probably one of the most original-sounding on this list. They're warm, rich, dynamic, and thick while still having a bit of bite and clarity when needed.

Sure, the price might make you shy away, but if you're splashing the cash on some life-long partner pickups, these Xotics are going to make you smile for years to come.

Best PAF Pickups Buyer's Guide

When you're on the hunt for some new PAF pickups for your guitar, there are a bunch of important specs and concepts you need to consider to make sure you get the right match.

Make sure you check through the following topics before you buy your new pickups!

Original or Remake

For starters, you should think about whether you want to hunt down some original PAFs or if you are happy with a modern remake. Many players hold the originals in high esteem - which adds to their price and rareness. Because original PAFS are around 70 years old, it's understandable that they are pretty hard to come by in 2020 - and expensive, too.

If you have the budget and time, tracking down a pair of originals might be worth it to you. But in most cases, I would recommend you just go for a PAF remake. Most of these sound very close to the originals and also benefit from the stability and reliability of more modern manufacturing and design.

Position (Neck, Bridge)

If you're swapping out the pickups in your guitar for some sweet PAFS, then think about which pickups you want to swap. You might choose to swap the bridge pickup, neck pickup, or both pickups from the neck and bridge positions.

If you go for both, you can find bundled pairs of pickups, which usually come in at a lower price than buying them separately.

It ultimately depends on what sound you are trying to achieve with your guitar. Some players like to have matching pickups, others like to use different models for a bit of quick variety.

Sonic Profile

The sonic profile of pickups is very important to consider if you like to craft your tone. Each pickup has unique sonic characteristics, from bright to dark, dynamic to compressed, thick to thin.

Most PAF-style pickups are on the warmer end of the spectrum, although you can find just about any style of sound you want. Do your research and pick accordingly!

Coverings

While it's a common misconception to think that the cover material of guitar pickups is purely a visual aesthetic choice, coverings actually have an effect on the tone.

Plastic coverings have a warmer, softer sound, while metallic covers are typically bright and sharp. You can also find pickups that don't have covers, which create a raw, full, and more dynamic tone.

DC Resistance

The DC resistance spec is also important but highly nuanced. Essentially, the DC resistance affects the volume and tone of the output signal.

Higher DC resistance levels usually result in a louder overall volume output and a thicker, more low-frequency concentrated sound.

Lower DC resistance creates a relatively quieter tone, with more emphasis on the high frequencies.

This phenomenon also affects how the pickups interact with other tone-shaping elements of a guitar setup, including amplification and distortion.

That's the gist of DC resistance, but the full science and effects are too large to get into here. Do some extra research if you want to dive deeper into this topic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What exactly are PAF pickups?

The name of PAF pickups comes from P.A.F - Patent Applied For. This is a mark that was stamped on Gibson's first humbucker pickups between 1956 and 1962, which were designed by Seth Lover.

After the patent was obtained in the mid-60s, they were quickly replaced by the 'Patent No' pickups, which were stamped with the patent number.

But why are they so sought after, and what is so special about the 'PAF sound'?

PAF pickups are known for a warm, vintage, and smooth tone. They have a classic, distinct sound, which makes them highly sought after in more traditional electric guitar genres like classic rock and blues. They're also known for their balanced output, creating an even tone between the strings.

While original PAFs are hard to find and expensive, many modern companies are releasing contemporary remakes, offering the classical sound at a more accessible price (and with the benefits of modern manufacturing and engineering).

What is the best PAF pickup replica?

The best PAF pickup replica is a subjective topic, and ultimately, the best choice depends on the sound characteristic you are looking for. However, some of the notable models come from reliable pickup brands like Seymour Duncan, Gibson, and Dimarzio. Mojotone and Xotic are some smaller brands that are also known for some excellent remakes.

What does a PAF pickup sound like?

PAF humbuckers have a unique tone, which is favored in more traditional guitar genres. Their sound can be described as slightly brighter than standard humbuckers, with a more dynamic and versatile sound. They work excellently with clean tones but also respond surprisingly well to distortion.

What is the difference between PAF pickups and humbuckers?

The difference between PAF pickups and humbuckers is nuanced - because PAF pickups are usually humbuckers themselves. The difference can be learned by looking at the history of PAFs.

PAFs are 'Patent Applied For' pickups - these were originally the first humbucker pickups developed and used by Gibson in the 50s. The PAF stamp was used on these earlier models before their patent was granted. The main difference is that PAF pickups have a more balanced and 'vintage' sound.

Conclusion

With the above list of PAF models and concepts, you'll have no trouble finding a fantastic set of PAFs for your guitar. Make sure you're careful soldering it into your guitar!

All of the above pickups are fantastic, but we're a big fan of the Gibson Greenybucker Pickup Set, you get two excellent PAFs, from the original Gibson brand at a decent price. If you want something a bit more premium, we also really love the Xotic Raw Vintage pickups!

