Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 6, 2024? How to Watch

There’s a new episode of The Voice on tonight, May 6, and it’s a big one for all fans everywhere. Tonight is not only the start of the Live Performances, it’s also the return of the double episode week. That means there will be an episode Monday and Tuesday nights going forward. The show airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Mondays and 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays on NBC.

Previously, for the entire month of April, The Voice was only airing on Monday nights, temporarily doing away with Tuesday night episodes. That all changes today. First, the Top 12 will compete in the Live Performances, where the stakes are higher than ever. Fans have the chance to vote for their favorite performer after this episode to determine the remaining nine contestants.

On Tuesday’s episode, eight performers will move forward depending on viewer voting, while the four remaining will compete for the instant save from coaches. The instant save will fill out the Top 9 with one more contestant, sending the entire group forward to the Live Semi-Finals.

The Voice Winner Huntley Talks Openly About His Life After the Show

Huntley wowed the coaches on season 24 of The Voice, landing him the win after months of hard work. Recently, Huntley spoke candidly about his time on the show and how his life has been affected by the changes since his big win.

Speaking with Song House in an Instagram video, Huntley explained that being a rock star is not his main goal. He’s a father first, and had to make decisions about his future career with his family in mind. According to Huntley, the demands of the music industry are immense, and he wants his family to have adequate time with him as much as possible.

He also shared that landing a spot on The Voice was his greatest hurdle, and it’s all up from here. It looks like Huntley will continue to pursue his career in music, using the show as a springboard for his future. There’s much more to expect from Huntley as he continues on his musical journey.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC