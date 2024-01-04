7 Best Jazz Bass Pickups of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Few basses are as iconic as the legendary jazz bass. Known for its warm, round tone, the jazz bass sound is sought after by musicians across all genres, not just jazz.

If you're playing a jazz bass (or just want to get a closer sound) you might be hunting for some new jazz bass pickups. It's exciting, but with so many jazz bass pickups, it can be a bit stressful to pick.

This guide will suggest a range of the most recommended jazz basses to help you achieve a tasty tone.

One of our favorite models is the Fender Custom '60s Jazz Bass Pickups. These give you a classic and accurate J-bass tone without being too expensive. You also get all the renowned Fender build quality which has become a mainstay in the industry.

Those pickups are on the more mellow end of the spectrum, so make sure you dig through this guide to find a pair that meets your needs!

Best Jazz Bass Pickups

As far as J-bass pickups are concerned, the following models are the cream of the crop. Just make sure that the pickups you're looking at are compatible with the bass guitar you're going to install them in before you buy them!

SPECS

Type: Single Coil Pair J-Style

Single Coil Pair J-Style Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico II

Alnico II DC Resistance: 7.5K (bridge), 7.25K (neck)

As far as budget bass pickups go, this jazz pair from Fender is a strong choice. If you're looking to add swap out your neck and bridge pickups with some sweet Fender Jazz tone without splashing the cash, you should start here.

They have a warm, jazzy one, with plenty of pluck and a rich tone. Their sound is on the vintage end of the spectrum - although you could still get away with these on a modern fretless jazz bass!

SPECS

Type: Single-Coil J-style pair

Single-Coil J-style pair Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Ceramic

Ceramic DC Resistance: 6.82K

Ceramic magnets are known for their high output and powerful electric field, which is why they've been used in this pair of DiMarzio J pickups. This set of pickups is definitely in the fatter and louder end of the spectrum, which is perfect for more aggressive genres of music.

They emphasize the resonant characteristics of your instrument, helping you to capture a deep and vibing tone. This pack includes both the neck and bridge pickups, so you can pimp out your full bass guitar.

SPECS

Type: Single-Coil J-Style

Single-Coil J-Style Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico V

Alnico V DC Resistance: 13.7K (bridge), 13.3K (neck)

As the name suggests, this replacement pickup set packs some serious beef. These will be a familiar name to anybody who knows their jazz bass pickups - and have earned their reputation as a great starting point in high-quality jazz bass pickups.

Thanks to their wide Alnico V magnets and coil windings, these are capable of producing a monstrous tone. They also have low squeal and noise thanks to the wax potting.

SPECS

Type: Single-coil pair

Single-coil pair Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico V

Alnico V DC Resistance: 7.3K (bridge), 6.99K (neck)

These Fender Custom Shop J-Bass pickups offer a focused sound full of vintage warmth. This bundle includes both neck and bridge position pickups, each with a distinctive sound.

If you're looking for a truly authentic vintage j-bass sound, you really can't go wrong here. -you'll struggle to find many other pickups with such a good sound at this price.

SPECS

Type: Single-coil pair

Single-coil pair Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Type: Ceramic

Ceramic DC Resistance: 10K

If you're on the hunt for a more aggressive tone that's suitable for metal and other high-gain genres, the only pickups you should consider looking at are actives. These use a bit of extra circuitry to create a full-throttle, no-compromise high-gain tone.

While you may be put off by the rumors that active pickups are hard to install - you don't need to worry here. These pickups come fully soldered and include a wired tone and volume control plate, which you can slot straight into your bass.

Sure, these might be too compressed and aggressive for more traditional genres like jazz and blues, but if you want something to pack a punch, then these are a fantastic choice.

SPECS

Type: Linear Humbuckers

Linear Humbuckers Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico V

Alnico V DC Resistance: 9.25K

While these pickups look like single coils, they're actually linear humbuckers. This is a great advantage in many situations.

Being humbuckers, they offer a thicker, more low-end heavy tone which is equally as suitable for rock as it is jazz. You can also expect a far lower noise floor, resulting in a cleaner and purer tone thanks to the hum canceling.

These are one of our favorite models purely because of how surprising the sound is. From the outside, you would expect a dainty, articulate J-Bass sound. But these offer something far deeper and more powerful than their cover.

Unlike many other humbucker bass pickups, these also use the footprint of a single coil pickup, meaning that you should easily be able to install them in most bass guitars even if they aren't designed for traditional humbucker pickups.

SPECS

Type: Single-Coil

Single-Coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico V

Alnico V DC Resistance: 9.6K (bridge), 8.7K (neck)

The Weather Report's Jaco Pistorious is widely regarded as one of the most influential bass players of all time and left a footprint on jazz, rock, and funk for generations to come.

His bass tone was known for its warmth, but also a clarity and articulation that could capture the virtuosity of Jaco's playing skills.

This set of pickups replicates his iconic '70s bass guitar tones and has some interesting legacy.

Seymour Duncan (the man behind the brand) designed his original pickups back in the day, so you can be guaranteed that these are as faithful as it gets.

Best Jazz Bass Pickups Buyer's Guide

Here are some important things to think about to help you find the right jazz bass pickups.

Pickup Type

One of the first things to think about is the type of jazz bass pickup is best for your needs, there are three main types

Single Coil Pickups - These are the original format for jazz pickups, and use a single row of coils. These offer a high level of articulation and dynamic, although can be prone to higher levels of noise interference. These are good for more nuanced and clean styles of music, but often don't sound great in highly distorted music.

Noiseless - You can find 'noiseless' pickups, which use technology to lower the level of background noise and hum caused by single coils. These often have a fatter, warmer sound, although can lack some of the high-frequency articulation offered by single-coil pickups.

Split Coil - These pickups have a distinctive appearance thanks to their split coils, separated between two pickup hubs. A split coil pickup will have a warmer, thicker sound than single coils, and also benefit from reduced noise. However, they tend to have a slightly more limited dynamic range compared to single coils.

Tone/Sound Quality

Arguably the most important consideration was what kind of sound you want to achieve. In jazz pickups, you can still find a large amount of variation in sounds, from bright to dark, loud to quiet, thick to thin, and so on.

Two of the main sonic spectrums to consider include:

Bright-dark balance: you want to think about whether you want a tone that is more focused on low or high frequencies. Typically basses want more emphasis in the lower end of the spectrum, so darker, more sub-focussed tones are more appreciated. However, many modern styles have room for a brighter, more articulate bass tone. The decision ultimately depends on what sound you are trying to achieve.

Volume Output: There is also a tradeoff between low and high output pickups. Typically higher outputs allow you to achieve higher volumes and more power, however you may sacrifice some clarity. Alternatively, lower output pickups can offer better articulation, dynamic, and responsiveness at the cost of volume potential.

The choice here should be easy to make if you know what kind of music and tone you want to play.

Pickup Position

This choice may at first seem purely technical and logistical, although there is a fair amount of creativity here depending on what you are doing with the new pickups.

First, you want to make sure that you are buying the right type of pickup for the slot you want to use. if you only plan on changing either the bridge or neck pickup, make sure you buy the right spec pickup.

Most of the above models are neck & bridge pairs, however you can buy most pickups in either individual style if desired.

If you want to get deeper into crafting your tone, you could think about using a combination of two different pickup types. For example, you could use J bass pickups in the bridge pickup slot, and then a precision bass in the neck pickup slot (or any other combination). This gives you a bit more versatility in your playing, letting you switch between two drastically different tones.

Magnet Material

The material used in the pickup's magnets also has a large effect on the resulting sound quality. Different metal magnet types have an influence on the magnetic field, thus affecting how the string's vibrations are converted into an electronic signal.

There are four common types of bass guitar pickup magnet types:

Alnico - There are multiple types of alnico magnets, from I to V. They are a common variety and typically have balanced and well-rounded tones. I models are the warmest, while V models are the brightest, with IIIs being in the middle. They are commonly used in vintage-style jazz pickups.

Ceramic - Ceramic magnets have a more powerful magnetic field, creating a higher volume output potential. These are generally more common in more modern and aggressive style pickups.

Neodymium - These also offer a high output, while still maintaining a clear tone.

Ferrite - These types of magnets tend to be the most affordable, and are found in budget pickups.

DC Resistance

DC resistance is another often overlooked spec (probably due to its technical-sounding name), which has a surprisingly clear difference on a pickup's performance. This is a measurement of how much DC resistance is in the pickup, and changes the following characteristics:

Volume output - Higher DC resistance values create a louder tone, and lower values are quieter. You can use this to find the right balance of volume output.

Tone - DC Resistance also correlates with tonal characteristics. Higher resistance values result in emphasized low and mid frequencies, creating a richer, warmer tone. Alternatively, lower resistance values offer brighter and more nuanced tones.

You should pick a DC resistance that matches your playing style and favorite genres. For example, jazz musicians usually favor warmer tones, while rock and metal players prefer pickups on the more aggressive end of the spectrum.

Active VS Passive

This is another interesting choice - active vs passive pickups. Most jazz bass pickups are passive, meaning they have a broad dynamic, lower output, and don't require a battery.

Active pickups are a more modern invention, which features a built-in battery to affect the signal generated by the pickup. active pickups are much louder than passives and have a more aggressive sound. They also have a slightly more condensed dynamic range.

Their tonal design is preferred in aggressive playing styles like metal, hardcore, and punk. EMG is known to be the leader in the active pickup design and offers a range of single-coil and split-coil humbuckers in the active category.

String Count

Just a small note, make sure you choose pickups that are designed for the right string count of your bass guitar. Most are 4-string, but you can find 5, and 6-string models too!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are all jazz bass pickups the same size?

No, not all jazz bass pickups are the same size and come in a range of designs. While they are mostly similar, you can find a broad variation in their width, length, and style. It's also worth looking into the mounting hole and screw placement, as this varies from model to model.

You can usually find the measurements on the manufacturer's website, so make sure you're buying pickups that will fit into your bass.

Are jazz bass pickups single-coil?

Yes, traditional jazz bass pickups are typically single-coil pickups. The Jazz Bass, introduced by Fender in the 1960s, features two single-coil pickups, one near the bridge and one near the neck. These pickups are known for their bright, clear, and articulate tone.

That said, you can find some different models, including active pickups and jazz bass humbuckers, although these are on the rarer end of the spectrum.

Are jazz basses good for metal?

Many metal bass players are surprisingly known for using jazz bass pickups in their guitars - which may be confusing given the word 'jazz' is used in their name.

Depending on the player's preferences and the specific characteristics of the music, the articulate and warm tone of jazz bass pickups can lend itself well to the skilled tones of metal playing.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are a lot of different jazz bass pickups on the market, each with its own angle on this iconic pickup variation.

Beyond making sure that the pickups are compatible with your guitar, the most important thing to consider is the sonic profile that you are looking for. You're now aware of some of the specifications that are responsible for shaping the tone of pickups.

One of our favorite models is the Fender Custom '60s Jazz Bass Pickups. These sit in a good balance of bright and dark and have a super authentic tone which is clearly a great representation of a jazz bass sound.

Good luck choosing and installing your new pickups!