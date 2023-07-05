6 Best Guitar Pickups of 2023

Getting the tone you desire from an electric guitar can be challenging. In addition to picking the right guitar, you need to think about the choice of amplifier, pedals, and pickups you use.

The best guitar pickups are suitable for a variety of musical genres and styles of playing. They minimize noise issues and enhance the natural tonal qualities of your instrument.

Our #1 recommendation is the Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker set, which produces a thick, versatile tone with exceptional clarity.

Once you acquire a set of electric guitar pickups that perfectly suit the sound you’re aiming for, every other aspect of your setup will perform to a higher level. Let’s take a look at the best options!

Best Guitar Pickups

1. Best Overall – Fishman Fluence Modern Active Humbucker Pickups

SPECS

Type: Humbuckers

Humbuckers Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Type: Ceramic VIII (bridge) with Alnico V (neck)

DC Resistance: 2K

The Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickup set takes versatility to a whole new level. These active pickups allow you to shape your tone deliberately, with the Fluence Core feature offering two distinct tonal voices.

If you need a set of guitar pickups capable of producing tones across various genres, these Fluence pickups are an outstanding choice.

The first voice offers a tight bass, with a crisp tone and slight that gives it a modern sound. The second voice is more of a classic humbucking tone, with a balanced frequency output and a thicker sound.

Choosing between ceramic and Alnico magnets can be tricky, so Fishman has used one of each variety in these versatile pickups.

The Ceramic VIII in the bridge produces a powerful tone that is tailor-made for distortion, while the Alnico V injects clarity and warmth into your signal.

A common reason that active pickups put off some guitarists is that they need to be powered, but the Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker pickup set is very easy to use in this respect.

They offer over 200 hours of use from a single charge, allowing you to play for long sessions. Plus, they only take a few hours to fully recharge.

2. Best Single Coil – Fishman Fluence Greg Koch "Gristle-Tone" Signature Single Coil Pickups

SPECS

Type: Single-Coil

Single-Coil Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Type: Alnico IV (bridge) with Alnico V (neck)

Alnico IV (bridge) with Alnico V (neck) DC Resistance: 2K

Single-coil electric guitar pickups are available in abundance, but it's not easy to find a set that sounds great across a variety of playing styles.

Fishman's collaboration with highly regarded guitarist Greg Koch has resulted in an excellent single coil tone that is perfect for rock and blues guitar.

Rather than having to stick within the narrow parameters of one sound, you can switch between a pair of vintage-style single-coil tones using these pickups. This allows you to instantly access the classic Tele twang or switch to a warm, rich tone.

Thanks to their reliable active electronics, this single coil pickup set performs with no noise issues. The impedance signal is kept low, which minimizes the annoying hum that can sometimes diminish the sound quality of single-coil pickups.

As is the case with the Fishman Fluence Modern pickups, you get over 200 hours of continuous use before you need to plug the preamp in via USB. This makes these active pickups basically as straightforward to use as their passive counterparts.

3. Best Vintage Pickup – Seymour Duncan Seth Lover Humbucker Pickups

SPECS

Type: Humbucker

Humbucker Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico II

Alnico II DC Resistance: 8.25K (bridge) with 7.4K (neck)

As one of the best-known manufacturers of electric guitar pickups around the world, Seymour Duncan has enjoyed a long and decorated history. The Seth Lover 2-piece pickup set includes two humbuckers for the middle and neck position of your guitar.

Many pickups are described as having a "vintage" sound, but few truly deliver on that promise. This set produces the authentic PAF humbucking tone that played a defining role in the electric guitar's sound throughout rock music's golden age.

Seth Lover's pickup design was initially developed for early Gibson guitars, but it has since become a favorite amongst a wide variety of guitarists.

These modern versions of the classic PAF pickups offer a rich and balanced tone that makes them compatible with everything from jazz to blues to classic rock.

I found that compared to other PAF-style pickups, this Seymour Duncan set comes much closer to the genuine sound that guitarists achieved in the '60s and '70s.

The lack of wax potting gives them a slightly airy tone, with a wide dynamic response and plenty of vintage character.

I'd recommend these pickups to anyone who loves vintage guitar tones, but if you're using an ultra-high gain tube amp over 50 watts, I wouldn't recommend using them as they work best in lower gain setups.

4. Most Versatile Pickup – Seymour Duncan Phat Cat P-90 Soapbar Single Coil Pickups

SPECS

Type: Single-Coil

Single-Coil Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Alnico II

Alnico II DC Resistance: 8.49K (bridge) with 7.98K (neck)

The Seymour Duncan Phat Cat P-90 Soapbar pickup set lives up to its name, producing full-bodied tones with solid state and tube amps.

Despite being single coils, these pickups are designed to be easily installed into your humbucker-equipped instrument.

What stood out to me when I first tested these pickups was that they balance the best of both worlds, giving you a thick and dynamic P-90 tone with the benefits of a retrofit design.

Seymour Duncan has ensured that these pickups produce plenty of sustain with a softened attack by using a pair of Alnico II magnets. These attributes are perfect for playing soulful solos with your reverb pedal turned on and a little overdrive added to the signal.

I was particularly impressed by the rich midrange produced by these electric guitar pickups. They sound smooth, but when you dig in a little, they produce a slight growl in the upper mids that lends itself to energetic guitar-playing styles like punk or indie rock.

I've experienced some shielding issues when using soap bar single coils before, but these electric guitar pickups benefit from the metal covers and single conductor hookup cable. You can therefore crank up the gain without worrying about noise issues.

5. Best Budget Pickup – DiMarzio DP100 Super Distortion Humbucker Pickup

SPECS

Type: Humbucker

Humbucker Active/Passive: Passive

Passive Magnet Type: Ceramic

Ceramic DC Resistance: 13.68K

The DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 is a powerhouse in the world of humbucker pickups for electric guitars. You could make a strong case for it being the best guitar pickup for pushing tube amps into glorious overdrive, and it's an excellent choice for recording guitar parts.

The Super Distortion DP100 is my go-to pickup for a massive tone. It boasts a very high output, which is why it's become such a popular choice amongst metal guitarists.

If you use a pair of these pickups in the neck and bridge position, you'll experience a huge sound that ensures your guitar is heard no matter how heavy the rest of your band plays.

Some high-output pickups are better suited to single-note playing, but the DiMarzio Super Distortion pickup design makes it a capable all-rounder. It can be used for warm chords, powerful low-end riffs, and wailing solos in the higher notes.

This electric guitar pickup includes ceramic magnets, which create a strong magnetic field. It's an ideal option for modern rock and metal players who need power, energy, and versatility from their pickups.

6. Best Pickup for Metal – EMG ZW Zakk Wylde Active Signature Humbucker Pickups

SPECS

Type: Humbucker

Humbucker Active/Passive: Active

Active Magnet Type: Ceramic/Steel (bridge) with Alnico V (neck)

Ceramic/Steel (bridge) with Alnico V (neck) DC Resistance: 10K

EMG's ZW Wakk Wylde active pickup set offers guitar players the chance to replicate the roaring, powerful sound of one of modern rock music's icons.

The set consists of an EMG 81 and EMG 85, which are typically placed in the bridge and neck pickup positions, respectively.

I'm a huge fan of pickups that combine a tight dynamic focus with a higher output, and the EMG 81 bridge humbucker does this brilliantly.

With your pickup selector set in the bridge position, you can get some awesome-sounding lead tones that will easily slice through a heavy mix.

The neck pickup has Alnico V magnets rather than a combination of steel and ceramic, which gives it a smoother character. This pickup complements the harsher tone of the EMG 81 wonderfully when you set your selector switch to the middle position.

Thanks to their active design, there's no danger of these pickups falling victim to noise issues. This allows you to focus fully on your playing and sculpting the ideal tone using your pedals and amplifier with the pickups.

Best Electric Guitar Pickups Buyer’s Guide

As guitarists, we often focus on the aesthetics of a guitar or how it feels to play. Although these are undeniably important aspects of the instrument, the importance of the pickups should not be underestimated.

Whether you’re looking for a set of humbuckers or single coils to install in your guitar, there’s plenty that you need to bear in mind when narrowing down your search.

In this comprehensive buyer’s guide, we’re going to discuss all of the important aspects of electric guitar pickups so that you can make the best possible choice.

We’ll look at the magnet types, the difference between active and passive pickups, lower and higher output pickups, and more.

Things to Look for When Buying Guitar Pickups

1. Type of Pickup

The two main types of pickups you’ll be choosing between are single coils and humbuckers. These pickups sound significantly different from one another due to the way they're designed.

Single coils deliver a bright, punchy, and clear tone, while humbuckers offer a warmer, thicker, and fuller sound.

2. Magnet Type

The magnet variety that is installed in a pickup significantly impacts the tone produced by your electric guitar.

Alnico magnets, made from a blend of aluminum, nickel, and cobalt, are popular due to their warm and rich tone. A common alternative is ceramic magnets, which result in a more aggressive, sharper tone.

3. Output Level

The output level of a pickup determines its maximum loudness. A high-output pickup has a hotter tone, which can drive the tubes in your amp into saturation, making them great for heavy rock and metal. Lower output pickups are ideal for styles that feature a lot of clean tones, like jazz or blues.

4. Reputation of the Manufacturer

When you’re choosing guitar pickups, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of options offered by different manufacturers.

All of the brands we’ve recommended in this guide have a long history of consistently producing excellent pickups, and it’s always a good idea to check their reputation before buying.

Humbuckers vs Single Coils

The debate over whether humbuckers or single-coil pickups are better has been going on for decades, but in reality, both of these types should be celebrated for the unique qualities they bring to the table.

Choosing between single coil and humbucker pickups is one of the most important decisions that will impact the tone of your guitar. Each type has its own individual tone, dynamics, and stylistic compatibilities.

Single-coil pickups get their name because they have a single magnetic coil that is responsible for picking up the vibrations caused when a string is played, and then they are converted into an electrical signal which can be sent to an amplifier or other device.

These pickups are characterized by their bright and crisp tone. They were the earliest form of pickups to be invented but were prone to a lot of noise issues back in the day.

Now, thanks to modern advancements, guitarists can enjoy the clear sound of single coils without the annoying buzzing and humming.

Single coils are popular across a wide range of styles, particularly those that require a clean and articulate tone, like pop, blues, and country.

Humbuckers were originally designed to counteract the noise issues of single coils, known as “60 cycle hum.” Quite literally, they’re designed to “buck the hum.”

Rather than having one coil, these pickups have a pair that are wired out of phase with one another and wound in the opposite direction. This effectively cancels out any unwanted noise.

Tonally, humbuckers are renowned for sounding thicker and warmer than their single-coil counterparts. They have slightly less treble, with a more pronounced midrange and a more powerful bass.

This has led to them becoming popular amongst guitarists looking for a heavier tone in styles like hard rock, metal, and heavy blues.

The type of pickup you choose ultimately comes down to two things - the tone you want to achieve and the musical style that you will predominantly be playing.

How Magnet Types Impact Your Sound

The magnet is integral to any pickup, whether it is passive, active, single-coil, or humbucker. The magnet is arguably the unsung hero of the pickup, and it plays a vital role in shaping your guitar's tone and dynamics.

The two most common types of magnets are Alnico and Ceramic. Each offers distinctive tonal characteristics that make them preferably for certain styles of guitar playing.

Let’s start by analyzing Alnico magnets. There are four main types of Alnico magnet: Alnico II, Alnico III, Alnico IV, and Alnico V. Each offers a slight difference in tone.

If you choose a set of pickups like the Seymour Duncan Seth Lover Humbucker set, you’ll be using Alnico II magnets. This type of magnet produces a slightly soft, warm tone.

They’re great for getting vintage guitar sounds out of a tube amplifier and are popular in blues and classic rock genres.

Some pickups, like the Fishman Fluence Greg Koch set of single coils, have a mixture of Alnico magnet types.

In this case, they have Alnico IV in the bridge and Alnico V in the neck. The latter magnet type has the highest output of any Alnico magnet, which produces a punchy, bright, and powerful tone.

Alnico IV magnets offer a happy medium between Alnico II and Alnico IV magnets, producing a balanced tone with clarity and warmth.

In recent years, ceramic magnets have begun to rival Alnico magnets. These magnets are strong, produce a higher output, and generally have a more aggressive and brighter tone than their Alnico equivalents.

Ceramic magnets are a great choice for guitarists who use a lot of distortion and need a heavy, hot tone. That’s why they’re used on the bridge of the EMG ZW Zakk Wylde Active Signature Humbucker Pickups.

High, Medium, and Low Outputs Explained

The output is another crucial thing to look out for when choosing the best guitar pickups. Like the magnet type, this aspect plays a significant role in defining your guitar tone.

High-output pickups are often described as “hot” sounding because they produce a high signal level that can easily result in your amplifier being pushed into overdrive or distortion. These pickups will get you a fat midrange, more sustain on every note, and an all-around full-bodied tone.

A medium output pickup is a reliable choice for playing in multiple musical genres. They are dynamically rich and responsive to any changes in velocity when you’re playing.

I’d highly recommend them to any “hybrid” guitarists who don’t l; like to stick to a certain tone or playing style.

Low-output pickups are great for reproducing vintage guitar tones from the glory days of rock n roll. They boast excellent articulation, with a softer attack and a decreased sustain compared to high-output and medium-output pickups.

If you’re looking for a tone with more character and less modern, low-output, pickups like the Seymour Duncan Phat Cat P-90 Soapbar are a great choice.

Active vs Passive Pickups

Another important decision to make is whether you need a passive or an active guitar pickup. Passive pickups are the most common variety and have been used since the electric guitar was first invented.

These pickups are named “passive” because they can operate independently without requiring any external power source. They work by transmitting the vibration from the strings being struck directly to the amp, pedal, or another device.

Active pickups work differently from passive pickups. They come with a battery-powered preamp, which supplies the necessary boost for the signal, increasing the output and reducing signal loss. This makes active pickups less prone to noise issues and overall more consistent.

Many guitarists prefer to stick with passive pickups because they offer an organic sound that is hard to replicate. The DiMarzio DP100 humbuckers are a good example of versatile passive pickups.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do I know if a pickup will fit my guitar?

The compatibility of a pickup with your guitar depends on the type of pickup and the routing design of your electric guitar's body. An easy way to check this is by carefully removing the existing pickup and analyzing the cavity.

If your guitar has a slot specifically for single coils, then this type of pickup will fit. If it has a slot suitable for a humbucker, then this will accommodate a humbucker pickup. Some guitars are routed universally and can accommodate both varieties of pickups.

It's also a good idea to check the dimensions of the pickup to ensure that they match the space available on your guitar.

Installing electric guitar pickups is usually very straightforward and requires a few basic tools.

You'll need a screwdriver in order to remove the existing pickups and attach the new ones. You'll also need a soldering iron and some solder in order to connect the new pickup to the guitar's onboard electronics, although there are solderless options available.

You may also require some wire cutters to trim down the leads, and a multimeter may come in handy for checking the connections.

Can I install different pickups in the same guitar to achieve a variety of tones?

It is possible to install different pickups on the same guitar. In fact, this is quite common, as it allows guitarists to be more deliberate with their tone and create more variation between the bridge, middle, and neck positions.

For example, a guitarist may install a humbucker in the bridge position of their guitar to provide a thick and full-bodied tone. Then they may install a single coil electric guitar pickup in the neck position to access clearer and brighter tones.

Closing Thoughts

After reading all of the information in our guide to the best guitar pickups, you should be in a good position to make the right choice for the sound you’re aiming for.

The Fishman Fluence Modern Active Humbuckers are our top recommendation, as they offer a balanced, warm tone that suits a variety of musical styles. If you’re looking for something a little heavier, the DiMarzio DP100 Super Distortion pickups pack a serious punch.

Once you’ve selected the best electric guitar pickups and installed them on your instrument, you’ll see instant improvements in everything from your tone to your dynamics.

