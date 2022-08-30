After dropping two re-recorded studio albums—Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version)—Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her tenth studio album, Midnights, during an acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. This announcement immediately fulfilled Swifties’ wildest dreams.

In celebration of this landmark album for Swift, American Songwriter is paying homage to the singer/songwriter by embracing one of the things that Swift often takes inspiration from: fall. Swift is known for her deep fondness for the autumn air and corresponding sweater weather. The season never truly goes out of style, so read below for just a few of Swift’s coziest fall tunes.

1. “cardigan” from folklore

Now, this one might be a tad on the nose, but “cardigan” is warm and welcoming just as its title suggests. Swift collaborated with The National’s Aaron Dessner on the track, and it’s the quintessential slow-burning folk-rock ballad. And when I felt like I was an old cardigan, Swift sings, Under someone’s bed/ You put me on and said I was your favorite.

2. “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

One of Swift’s more blissfully uncomplicated songs, “The Best Day,” is up next on our tour through the fall scenes painted by Swift. The song itself is largely autobiographical as Swift recalls childhood memories from five and thirteen years old. She sings of the pumpkin patch, tractor rides, and the sky is gold. What’s cozier than that?

3. “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)”—Recorded at Long Pond Studios

“All Too Well” recently garnered more attention than it ever did when it was first released in 2012. Thanks to the recently released extended version and a short film for the track, “All Too Well” has become another career highlight for Swift. Check out the “Sad Girl Autumn Version” of the tune below.

4. “august” from folklore

Written about a fictional love triangle, “august” is a dream-pop masterpiece. It also focuses on one period of time for the narrator—the time when August has just slipped away. Swift sings: But I can see us lost in the memory/ August slipped away into a moment in time/ ‘Cause it was never mine.

5. “Back To December” from Speak Now

Throwing it back to Swift’s country days, let’s give “Back To December” a spin. Written about attempting to win someone back, we can’t help but follow Swift to December when we hear her hit those first lines of the chorus: So this is me swallowing my pride/ Standing in front of you, saying I’m sorry for that night/ And I’d go back to December all the time.

6. “marjorie” from evermore

The autumn chill that wakes me up, Swift sings on “marjorie,” You loved the amber skies so much/ Long limbs and frozen swims/ You’d always go past where our feet could touch. “marjorie” is a tribute song to Swift’s late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, and one of Swift’s most poignant tracks.

7. “Tim McGraw” from Taylor Swift

Ending where Swift started, we’re pressing play on “Tim McGraw.” As the opening track on Swift’s debut album, “Tim McGraw” looks back on a summer that has long passed but lingers in the singer’s memory.