48 Years Ago Today, Kenny Rogers and Dottie West Launched One of Country Music’s Greatest Partnerships With This No. 1 Album

Leaving behind his genre-bending musical group the First Edition, Kenny Rogers remade himself as one of the most beloved country crossover acts of all time—something he credits to his close friend, Dottie West. Beginning in the late 1970s, the pair teamed up for an award-winning series of albums and duets. Their impressive run started with Every Time Two Fools Collide, which reached the top of the country albums chart on this day (May 31) in 1978.

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How an Unexpected Studio Encounter Led to Kenny Rogers and Dottie West’s Successful Collaboration

In the late 1970s, both Kenny Rogers and Dottie West were recording for United Artists. Initially, producer Larry Butler planned for West to record the album’s title track solo. That’s what she was doing when Rogers showed up for his own session, only to find himself waiting in the studio as West ran over.

In a 2013 interview with Billboard, Rogers recalled, “I had never met her, and she hadn’t met me. I was listening to her sing ‘Every Time Two Fools Collide,’ and she looked in through the glass and said ‘Larry, is that Kenny Rogers sitting next to you?’ He said sure, and she said ‘Well, you tell him I want to sing a duet with him.’ I said ‘Dottie, I think I’ve heard this song enough that I could sing it with you.’ So, we literally went in the studio, and did it that night.”

“Every Time Two Fools Collide” topped the Hot Country Songs chart for two weeks in 1978, giving West her first career number-one hit.

Selling more than 1 million copies worldwide, the album also spent two weeks at number one.

A Beautiful Partnership

Also spawning the number-two hit “Anyone Who Isn’t Me Tonight”, Every Time Two Fools Collide launched both a lifelong friendship and a professional collaboration that positively crackled with chemistry.

According to Kenny Rogers, Dottie West lent credibility to his then-fledgling country music career. According to West, Rogers helped restore her career to its early-1970s glory.

The two remained close until West’s tragic death. On August 30, 1981, the “Country Sunshine” singer left her Nashville apartment in a car that Rogers gifted her when she was experiencing financial struggles.

That car stalled on the way to West’s performance at the Grand Ole Opry, prompting a neighbor to give her a ride.

As he sped down a freeway exit ramp to get to the Opry on time, the car flew into the air before crashing down on the ramp shoulder.

Dottie West died of her injuries five days later on September 4, 1991. She was just 58 years old.

At her funeral, Rogers spoke glowingly of her friend and duet partner.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1991, Dottie West’s Final Ride to the Opry Ended in Tragedy]

“When she sang about pain, she felt pain; when she sang about love, she felt love; when she sang about beauty, she felt that beauty,” he said. “While some performers sang words, she sang emotions.”

Featured image by CBS via Getty Images