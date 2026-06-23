Bob Dylan Openly Criticized Neil Young’s First No. 1 Single

In 1971, Neil Young had his first No. 1 single, with “Heart Of Gold”. The song, on his fourth studio album, Harvest, was written by Young. “Heart Of Gold” comes after Young had already released plenty of songs, although none of them had much success until “Heart Of Gold”. It’s “Heart Of Gold” that became a fan favorite. Still, not everyone was fond of the song.

After “Heart Of Gold” was released, Bob Dylan became openly critical of the song, claiming it too closely mirrored his own music.

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“The only time it bothered me that someone sounded like me was when I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, in about ’72,” Dylan recalls to Spin. “And the big song at the time was ‘Heart Of Gold’. I used to hate it when it came on the radio. I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to ‘Heart Of Gold’. I think it was up at number one for a long time, and I’d say, ‘Sh*t, that’s me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me.’”

The Success of “Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

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Young includes “Heart Of Gold” on Decade, his compilation record that came out in 1977. The song says, “I want to live / I want to give / I’ve been a miner for a heart of gold / It’s these expressions / I never give / That keep me searching for a heart of gold / And I’m getting old / Keep me searching for a heart of gold / And I’m getting old.”

In the liner notes for Decade, Young opens up about the surprising success of “Heart Of Gold”.

“This song put me in the middle of the road,” Young claims. “Traveling there soon became a bore, so I headed for the ditch.”

Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor sing backing vocals on “Heart Of Gold”. It’s Young’s only single to hit No. 1 in the United States.

“I can’t remember why Neil wanted me to sing with him,” Ronstadt later recalls. “I guess he just figured I was there and could do it – but we went in there, and they were doing ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Old Man’, and I thought they were such beautiful songs. I loved them.”

“And I knew how to do harmonies. I’d listened to the Buffalo Springfield harmonies and I knew how to get that 7th they always used,” Ronstadt added. “I don’t think we started until midnight and it was dawn when we came out, and it was snowing – we came out to this beautiful snow storm in the rising sun. It was really exciting. I just thought I’ve been part of something really wonderful.”

Numerous artists have covered “Heart Of Gold”, including Willie Nelson, Roxette, Tori Amos, Diana Krall, and Fiona Apple, among others.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns