Paul McCartney Explains the Sad Paradox of Listening to This Fellow Rockstar’s 1971 Hit

Beyond his inimitable and prolific talent, Paul McCartney is also extraordinary as a man who has witnessed so many iconic moments in history. The man performing on Saturday Night Live in 2026 is the same man who was playing his guitar on the Apple headquarters’ rooftop in 1969. McCartney has had a front-row seat to some of the most historic live performances, musical innovations, and rock ‘n’ roll evolutions of the last six decades.

Thus, when McCartney appeared on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks Of My Years series with Vernon Kay, one could only imagine which of the countless songs McCartney could pick to soundtrack his life. In a touching final moment, Kay asked McCartney to elaborate on a song he didn’t help write but had a close connection to just the same: “Imagine”, the title track of John Lennon’s 1971 album.

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Paul McCartney Has Mixed Feelings About “Imagine”

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John Lennon’s 1971 hit single, “Imagine”, is one of the most ubiquitous examples of a song that touts an idealistic world with no violence, no greed, and only love. It has become an anthem for hopeful optimists everywhere, encouraging people to “imagine there’s no heaven, it’s easy if you try.” The chorus even addresses potential naysayers, doubling down on its message that peace is possible. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one / I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay, Paul McCartney said he included “Imagine” as one of his life soundtrack songs because, “It’s just one of John’s great songs. I just think that song of John’s is magical. And a lot of other people do. It’s one that people like to sing. I can see him writing it, see him doing that piano part. I just think it’s a beautiful vision of how the world could be.”

However, McCartney admitted that his mind now wandered to a darker place when listening to “Imagine” well into his eighties. “When I hear that, in the back of my mind, [I think], ‘It’s not going to happen.’” He continued, shrugging it off, “But never mind. It’s a beautiful dream. It’s a beautiful ambition.”

The Song Changes Meaning in Relation to John Lennon

The context in which Paul McCartney hears “Imagine” now, in his golden years, having lived as many years as John Lennon was alive since Lennon’s death in 1980, imbues all new meaning into this 1971 track. McCartney saw his friend, as tumultuous as their relationship might have been around that time, get gunned down by a crazed fan just outside of his home. In a broader, global sense, McCartney has seen the world around him become unrecognizable, in some ways, to the world in which Lennon wrote his track. In other ways—some of them negative—the world has stayed exactly the same.

“It would be beautiful, you know, for things to be more like that,” McCartney told the BBC. “I just think it’s a great song.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy