On This Day in 2017, a Classic Rock Legend Unknowingly Took the Stage for the Last Time

On this day (September 25) in 2017, Tom Petty, joined by three of the original Heartbreakers, took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. It was the third of a three-night run at the venue and the final show of their 40th anniversary tour. Petty and his bandmates were looking forward to hitting the road again after a break. Unfortunately, though, he died eight days later.

The tour celebrated the 40th anniversary of the band’s 1976 self-titled debut album. However, they weren’t just playing the album onstage. Instead, they played their most popular songs and showcased deep cuts for longtime fans. In a way, it was more of a celebration of their long run together than any single album.

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It had indeed been a long run for four of the men on the stage that night. Petty, organist Benmont Tench, guitarist Mike Campbell, and bassist Ron Blair were all founding members of the band. They had built uncanny musical chemistry during their four-decade partnership. While everyone in the band wanted to slow down, they were far from ready to retire.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Discuss Their Final Tour

Before launching the anniversary tour, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers spoke to Rolling Stone about the trek and their plans for the future.

“I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country,” Petty said. “It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our 60s,” he explained. He added that he had a new granddaughter that he wanted to spend time with and lamented missing four months of her life for the tour. At the same time, he was dealing with emphysema, chronic knee pain, and a fractured hip.

The other members of the band doubted this would be their last outing. “I’ve been hearing him say that for the past 10 years,” Campbell said. “It would be a shame to stop playing while we’re at the peak of our abilities,” he added. “I don’t know what’s on Tom’s mind because he certainly hasn’t said that to me,” Tench said.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1989, Tom Petty’s Debut Solo Album Hit Shelves After It Inspired the Creation of the Traveling Wilburys]

At the time, they were looking forward to a tour to celebrate Petty’s 1994 solo album Wildflowers. However, Petty said the band would discuss it further at the end of the year. “We’re very aware that time is finite,” he added.

While talking about balancing the tour’s setlist, Petty said, “If I was a fan and they didn’t play ‘American Girl’ or ‘Free Fallin’, I’d be disappointed.” They closed their final show with “American Girl.”

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Featured Image by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage