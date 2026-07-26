Born 104 Years Ago Today in West Virginia, the Country Music Pioneer Who Advanced the Careers of George Strait, Garth Brooks, and the Oak Ridge Boys

When country music powerhouse Jim Foglesong died in July 2013, the Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen made it clear what he’d meant to the long-running gospel-country quartet.

“All of our major success in country music started with . . . Jim Foglesong,” Allen said in a statement.

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Allen’s sentiment is one shared by many of the artists who dominated the country charts throughout his half-century career. Presiding over major labels such as Dot, ABC, Capitol, and MCA Records, Foglesong helped lay the groundwork for modern country music.

Aside from the Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Barbara Mandrell, Garth Brooks, and George Strait are just a few A-listers who owe their careers to him.

Today we’re diving into the life and legacy of James Staton “Jim” Foglesong, born in Lundale, West Virginia on this day (July 26) in 1922.

Early Life and Career

Country music was central to Jim Foglesong’s childhood in Charleston, West Virginia, where his father worked for a coal company.

At just four years old, he began singing in church. By his high school days, he was regularly performing on local radio.

Country music followed Foglesong into the U.S. Army barracks, where he performed with the USO during World War II. After leaving the military, he studied voice and music theory at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

Graduating in 1950, he enjoyed a professional choral career in New York City and sang background vocals on songs by Connie Francis, Rosemary Clooney, and Guy Mitchell.

In 1951, Foglesong began his career in the music industry in a technical role with Columbia Records. He spent 13 years there before leaving for RCA Records in 1964, where he produced Doris Day and Julie Andrews.

Jim Foglesong’s Long and Storied Career in Nashville

Foglesong’s work with the music industry brought him frequently to Music City. He produced dozens of country artists before permanently relocating there in 1970 to head the A&R division at Dot Records.

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By 1973, Foglesong had ascended the ranks to become president of the label thanks to his success with artists like Roy Clark, Donna Fargo, and Hank Thompson. After ABC bought Dot in 1974, he added Freddy Fender, Barbara Mandrell, the Oak Ridge Boys, Don Williams, and John Conlee to that roster.

In 1979, MCA acquired ABC/Dot, and Foglesong took his place at the head of the label’s country division. There, he oversaw artists including first Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty, and later, George Strait and Reba McEntire.

Taking over Capitol Records’ Nashville division in 1984, Foglesong helped develop and mentor Suzy Bogguss, Garth Brooks, the New Grass Revival, Marie Osmond, Sawyer Brown and Tanya Tucker.

All totaled, records produced by Jim Foglesong accounted for 46 Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards.

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After retiring from the music, Foglesong pursued academia. He headed the music department at Nashville’s Trevecca Nazarene University and taught a music business class at Vanderbilt.

Additionally, Foglesong chaired the boards of directors of the Country Music Association and the Country Music Foundation during his time in the industry.

After retiring from teaching in 2012, Jim Foglesong died on July 9, 2013, at age 90 in Nashville.

Featured image by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images