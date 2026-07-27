Born 106 Years Ago in Tennessee, the Guitarist Who Was Half of One of the Biggest Comedy Duo in Country Music History

On this day (July 27) in 1920, Henry “Homer” Haynes was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. He rose to fame with his longtime collaborator Kenneth “Jethro” Burns. The pair started on the radio as teenagers. Later, they took their act on the road and appeared on multiple highly rated TV and radio programs, including The Ozark Jubilee and The Johnny Cash Show.

Haynes and Burns were in separate bands when they showed up to audition for a spot on the Mid-Day Merry-Go-Round on Knoxville’s WNOX-AM. Program director Lowell Blanchard saw promise in the youngsters. They worked on the air as members of the String Dusters, playing country and old-time music, as well as contemporary pop songs. They were more popular as Junior and Dude, though. The duo would satirize modern pop music, singing over-the-top hillbilly versions of contemporary hits.

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According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Blanchard forgot their characters’ names while introducing them. So, he called them “Homer and Jethro.” The names stuck for the rest of their careers together. A few years after joining WNOX, the pair left for the Renfro Valley Barn Dance. Their careers were interrupted in the early 1940s, though, when both were drafted into World War II.

“Homer” Haynes and “Jethro” Burns Reunite

Homer Haynes and Jethro Burns served in World War II. Then they reunited in Cincinnati, where they had a regular Saturday-morning show on WLW. In 1946, they became members of the King Records house band. The pair were accomplished session musicians. After playing dozens of sessions, they stepped into the studio and recorded a satirical version of the Frank Sinatra hit “Five Minutes More.” It was successful enough to warrant more releases in the same vein.

In 1949, the pair signed with RCA Records, where they started writing parodies of popular songs. Their first two outings, “Tennessee Border No. 2” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which featured June Carter, were hits.

The next few years saw the duo’s star climb. They relocated to Chicago, where they regularly performed on the National Barn Dance and other programs. In 1953, they took their parody song “(How Much Is) That Hound Dog in the Window” to No. 2 on the country charts. Their most successful single was “The Battle of Kookamonga,” a parody of the Johnny Horton hit “The Battle of New Orleans.” It was a crossover hit and won the pair a Grammy in 1959.

The next decade saw them take on roles as spokesmen for Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. They also appeared on a long line of television variety shows, including The Johnny Cash Show.

Unfortunately, the duo’s career came to a tragic end in August 1971. Henry “Homer” Haynes died of a heart attack while preparing for a show.

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