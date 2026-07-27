On This Day in 1952, Hank Thompson Was at No. 1 With the Song That Inspired a History-Making Hit by Kitty Wells

On this day (July 27) in 1952, Hank Thompson was at the top of the country chart with “The Wild Side of Life.” It was a massive hit, spending 15 weeks at No. 1 and solidifying Thompson’s place as one of country music’s biggest stars. Moreover, it influenced Jay Miller to write “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” which helped Kitty Wells make chart history.

Songwriters Arlie Carter and William Warren borrowed a well-worn melody as the basis for this major hit. The melody also appears in “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes” by the Carter Family and Roy Acuff’s “The Great Speckled Bird.” The familiar melody was only part of what made the song an era-defining hit. The lyrics are about a woman who has left her romantic partner to pursue a wild life of spending time in “the places where the wine and liquor flow.” Moreover, they’re from the perspective of the bitter ex-partner.

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Thompson released his debut single, “Humpty Dumpty Heart,” in 1948. It peaked at No. 2. He landed three more top 10 hits before “The Wild Side of Life” became his first chart-topper. It was the beginning of the most successful period of his career and solidified his place among country royalty. It also inspired a history-making hit.

How Hank Thompson’s Hit Helped Kitty Wells Make History

Jay Miller heard “The Wild Side of Life” and wrote “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” in response. Moreover, it turned the narrative on its ear. Instead of looking down on women for going out and doing the same thing men do, it points the finger at unfaithful men who drive their partners away.

The song and concept are solid. However, the track would have gone nowhere if Miller didn’t find the perfect voice to bring it to life. He found that voice in Kitty Wells.

She released the song in June 1952, and it went to the top of the country chart. This made Wells the first solo woman to land a No. 1 single. It also helped her become the first woman to reach star status in the country music world.

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