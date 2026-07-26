Born 83 Years Ago Today in England, One of Rock Music’s Most Iconic Frontmen Is Still Going Strong

On this day (July 26) in 1943, one of music’s most enduring figures entered the world in Dartford, Kent, England. Roughly two decades later, Michael Philip “Mick” Jagger would turn the tides of rock-and-roll as co-founder and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. Projecting a swaggering magnetism during live performances, Jagger is also one-half of the most celebrated songwriting duos in history alongside guitarist Keith Richards.

As he celebrates his 83rd birthday today, Jagger’s story is far from over. More than six decades after they first rocked a stage, the Stones released their 27th studio album, Foreign Tongues, earlier this month. Today, we’re diving into the incredible life and legacy of Mick Jagger.

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Raised by a physical education teacher father and a hairdresser mother, members of Mick Jagger’s family expected him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

However, he simply couldn’t stop singing, performing in the church choir and absorbing the work of American blues musicians such as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and Little Richard.

In September 1950, a young Jagger first met Keith Richards while both were students at Wentworth Primary School in Dartford.

They lost touch after heading to separate schools, and Jagger started his first garage band with founding Rolling Stones guitarist Dick Taylor in the mid-1950s.

Reuniting With Richards

In October 1961, an 18-year-old Mick Jagger arrived on platform two of Dartford Station to travel to the London School of Economics, where he was studying finance and accounting.

Also at the station that day was 17-year-old Keith Richards, bound for Sidcup Art College with his hollow-bodied Höfner cutaway electric guitar in tow.

Jagger had brought along his Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters records, and the two bonded over their shared love of rhythm and blues.

Eventually recognizing one another from their primary school days, Jagger invited Richards to join his band, Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys.

Exploring London’s budding blues scene together, Jagger and Richards frequented the Ealing Club. There, they saw Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated play and were wowed by guitarist Brian Jones, who often performed as a guest with the group.

Soon, Jagger took over as the group’s lead singer. He began meeting Jones and Richards for private jam sessions that would become the earliest iteration of the Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones

In June 1962, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Dick Taylor left Blues Incorporated to join Brian Jones and keyboardist Ian Stewart.

Eventually settling on the name Rolling Stones after a Muddy Waters song, the band played their first official show on July 12, 1962, at the Marquee Club in London. Their first stable lineup consisted of first stable line-up consisted of Jagger, Richards, Jones, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts.

After scoring two number-one hits in the UK with R&B covers, Andrew Loog Oldham, convinced Jagger and Richards to write their own songs. Together, they penned “The Last Time”, the group’s third number-one single in their home country.

Over the next four years, they scored more number-one hits including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (1965), “Get Off of My Cloud” (1965), “Paint It Black” (1966), “Ruby Tuesday” (1967)” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1968).

More than 60 years later, the Stones have sold more than 250 million records globally. They have won four Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

And even now, with seemingly more days behind him than in front, Mick Jagger still isn’t ready to take his final bow.

[RELATED: Mick Jagger Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Albums and Songs—and Takes a Swipe at One Classic Release]

“I’d love to go on tour,” he said in an interview with BBC Radio 2 this year. “I can’t wait. I don’t think it’s going to be this year. But hopefully it’s going to be as soon as possible.”

Featured image by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images