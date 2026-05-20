Born 111 Years Ago Today in the Big Easy, the Unsung Musical Genius Behind Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and Countless Nashville Classics

While you may not recognize Bill McElhiney’s name, you almost certainly know his work. Born in New Orleans on this day (May 20) in 1915, the trumpeter and musical arranger boasts a resume that includes collaborations with Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Marty Robbins, Dolly Parton, and more. Today, we’re reflecting on the life and career of William Krohmer “Bill” McElhiney, an influential architect of the Nashville sound.

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The Many Contributions of Bill McElhiney

Bill McElhiney became one of the most prolific musical arrangers in Nashville in the 1960s and 1970s. His career began touring with big-band swing bands in the 1930s.

By the mid-1950s, McElhiney had made his way to country music’s epicenter. He landed a full-time gig as part of WSM’s staff orchestra and led an all-star ensemble of jazz musicians.

The 1950s was also a time when the “Nashville sound” was emerging, replacing the rough-and-tumble honky-tonk music with sleeker, more pop-leaning instrumentals and background vocals.

McElhiney played a key role in the movement’s rise when he was hired by famed producer Owen Bradley as part of an orchestra assembled for Jim Reeves’ recordings.

According to Reeves’ biography, what set McElhiney and his fellow orchestra members apart from other session musicians was their ability to read music, allowing them to help craft “Gentleman Jim’s” trademark style.

“The sound they achieved was wonderful,” wrote Jim Reeves’ biographer, Larry Jordan.

One of McElhiney’s earliest notable works came in 1960 with 15-year-old Brenda Lee’s signature hit “I’m Sorry”. The song topped the all-genre Hot 100 and kick-started Lee’s career.

His Work on “Ring of Fire”

Bill McElhiney and fellow trumpeter Karl Garvin contributed their talents to Bob Moore’s 1962 instrumental hit “Mexico”. Spending 10 weeks on the Top 40 charts, Moore’s recording peaked at number seven. It also topped Billboard’s Easy Listening chart for one week.

“Mexico” reached the ears of one Johnny Cash, who enlisted McElhiney and Garvin to add horns to his 1963 single “Ring of Fire”.

Cash’s then-future wife, June Carter, had penned “Ring of Fire” with Merle Kilgore after she caught herself falling in love with the Man in Black. Cash’s rendition spent seven weeks atop the country singles chart. In 1999, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1963, Johnny Cash Stepped into the Studio to Record One of His Biggest Hits]

Bill McElhiney’s other works included the string arrangements on Tanya Tucker’s albums What’s Your Mama’s Name (1973) and Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone) in 1974. He also helmed the orchestration for Dolly Parton’s 1975 album Dolly, which included her number-one hit “The Seeker”, and worked extensively with Roy Orbison.

Additionally, in the late 1960s, McElhiney took over as musical director for Nashville’s legendary WSM-AM radio, home of The Grand Ole Opry.

After battling Alzheimer’s disease in his later years, Bill McElhiney died on February 9, 2002, at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi. He was 86 years old.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images