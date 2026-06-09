35 Years Ago, 35 No. 1 Hits Later: Alan Jackson Earned Country Music’s Highest Honor

After nearly 40 years, 75 million records sold, and 35 number-one country singles, Alan Jackson has reached the end of the road. It’s a road that precious few are lucky to travel. Thirty-five years ago (June 7, 1991), the “Chattahoochee” crooner reached a coveted milestone when country legends Roy Acuff and Randy Travis welcomed him into the Grand Ole Opry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just weeks after dropping his sophomore album, Don’t Rock the Jukebox, Jackson stepped onto country music’s most sacred stage. There, he joined the ranks of Johnny Cash, George Jones, Patsy Cline, and more.

“The ultimate dream when you’re in country music is to be asked to join the Grand Ole Opry,” Jackson later reflected. “You think about people like Hank Williams, and Mr. Acuff, and George Jones, who stood on that spot of wood. That’s what makes you so nervous — to think about the historical part of the Opry and how it’s played such a part in country music.”

Alan Jackson Had Made His Grand Ole Opry Debut a Year Earlier

Alan Jackson was just getting started when the Opry welcomed him. His country music career began in small clubs across his home state of Georgia. During this time, he primarily supported himself and wife Denise through work as a forklift operator.

When Jackson was 27, he and Denise moved to Nashville, where he hoped to pursue music full-time.

In the meantime, he took a job in The Nashville Network’s mail room. He would often sit in the audience during tapings of TNN’s You Can Be a Star. During one 1986 episode, the 27-year-old was chosen to sing as an outro to a commercial break.

He performed Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, earning a round of applause from the audience and the attention of guest judge Keith Steagall, who would go on to produce 19 of Jackson’s studio albums.

His break came when Denise, a flight attendant, bumped into Glen Campbell on a flight. When she asked the “Galveston” star for advice for her husband, Campbell handed her the business card of his manager and told her to call. By 1989, Jackson had signed with Arista Nashville.

On March 3, 1990, he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage, performing “Here in the Real World”.

From Pushing Mail to Playing the Grand Ole Opry

Following his June 7, 1991 induction, Alan Jackson appeared on The Nashville Network—the same place where he had delivered mail after first moving to Music Row.

“Hard to believe six years ago I was carrying the bucket of mail over there every day for about $5 an hour,” he said.

[RELATED: Watch a Pre-Fame Alan Jackson Perform a George Jones Classic in Front of His Future Producer]

Today, Alan Jackson boasts 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards, and a whole slew of other accolades.

Featured image by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images