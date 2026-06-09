Riley Green Reveals the Secret Behind His Songwriting Process

On the verge of releasing his newest album, That’s Just Me, in September, Riley Green has spent the last several weeks promoting songs like “My Way.” Offering a sample of his full project, “My Way” featured the narrator struggling with the love that got away. Throughout the lyrics, the narrator recalled moments that made their love flourish. Having found his way to the top of the charts before, Green recently shared how he approaches writing a song.

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Each singer has their own unique way of songwriting. For some, they tend to surround themselves with a team of talented writers. Others love the idea of secluding themselves while exploring themes of love, loss, and betrayal. But what about Green?

“I don’t think I’ve ever written a song the same way twice. Sometimes it’s something that comes to me and I write it in 20 or 30 minutes. Sometimes it’s an idea that I think, ‘Man, that’s a great idea,’ and I mull it over for a month and a half, and then it takes a while to write it. And sometimes I write with other people on a scheduled time and day.”

[RELATED: “That Got Me the Job”: Riley Green Reveals the Unexpected Reason He Landed a Coaching Role on ‘The Voice’]

The Song That Was Both Easy And Difficult For Riley Green To Write

Having watched his career hit new heights with the release of “You Look Like You Love Me” alongside Ella Langley, Green wasn’t focused on hit songs. Instead, he cherished the moments when passion and creativity collided. “The songs that are the easiest to write, certainly the ones I like the most, are ones that are about something I’m passionate about, you know, something that’s going on in my life.”

Offering an example of one of the songs that was easy for him to write, Green pointed to “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Writing the lyrics after his grandfather passed away, the hurt and pain of the moment struck a chord with fans as the songs peaked at No. 12 on the US Country Airplay charts.

Although the song was about his own relationship with his grandfather, Green insisted that the lyrics were universal. “It was a really personal song for me, and I think people find a way to make the lyrics about their own life.”

For Green, there appears to be no formula for writing a great song. But with That’s Just Me arriving in September, fans will soon hear the latest collection of stories that have shaped his life.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)