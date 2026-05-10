Born 117 Years Ago in the Appalachian Mountains, the “Mother” and Matriarch of Modern Country Music

One of the most successful and beloved country stars of all time, Johnny Cash, also married into country music royalty. His wife, June Carter Cash, was a member of the long-standing Carter Family, the first vocal group to achieve country music stardom. The original Carter family consisted of June’s mother, Maybelle Carter—born on this day (May 10) in 1909—her sister-in-law Sara Carter, and Sara’s husband A.P. Carter. Today, we’re remembering the life and legacy of Maybelle Carter, the Mother of Country Music.

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Maybelle Carter Was Always a Working Woman

Maybelle Addington grew up as one of 10 children in a working family in Nickelsville, Virginia. She had mastered the autoharp at a young age, and her mother, Elizabeth, soon taught her the banjo. By age 12, Maybelle was winning regional pickin’ contests and later learned the guitar, her preferred instrument.

At 16, she quit school at age 16 to work at a hosiery mill in Bristol, Tennessee. She lasted just three or four days, telling journalist Bill Williams in 1968, “That done me in.”

Maybelle married Ezra Carter on March 13, 1926. The following year, she joined forces with Sara and A.P. Carter (Ezra’s cousin) to form their musical trio, the Carter Family.

Drawing from the tight harmonies of mountain gospel music popular in their southwestern Virginia home, Sara Carter sang lead vocals and played rhythm guitar. As lead guitarist, Maybelle Carter soon cultivated her own distinct style, using her thumb to play the melody on the bass strings and her index finger to fill out the rhythm,

“Like a mother expertly coaxing a shy, gifted child to centerstage, Maybelle Carter’s influence pushed the guitar to the fore,” Jessica Wilkerson wrote in a 2019 essay for NPR.

In August 1927, the Carter Family made their first recordings in an empty second-floor warehouse of the Taylor-Christian hat company in Bristol. By the end of 1930, they had sold more than 300,000 records.

[RELATED: The Family Legacy of June Carter and Johnny Cash]

A Second Act

After the original Carter Family lineup disbanded in 1944, Maybelle Carter began performing with her three daughters—Helen, June, and Anita—as “The Carter Sisters and Mother Maybelle.”

They revived the Carter Family moniker after A.P. Carter’s death in 1960, frequently touring with Maybelle’s son-in-law, Johnny Cash.

Maybelle Carter died on October 23, 1978, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She was 69 years old.

In 1974, she joined Cash for a duet of “Pick the Wildwood Flower” on The Johnny Cash Show. Of his mother-in-law, the Man in Black said, “You can’t really measure her influence on our business, so important she’s been. She’s been recording now for 46 years, and I hope her new record with a young singer named Johnny Cash doesn’t hurt her career too much.

Featured image by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images