Born 57 Years Ago Today in Southeast Texas, the 90s Country Star Who Burst Onto the Scene With Back-to-Back No. 1 Hits

Ascending to mainstream country stardom in the 1990s with songs like “What’s It to You” and “Live Until I Die”, Clay Walker has since proved many times over that his early success was more than just a flash in the pan. Each of his first four albums sold more than a million copies, and he has sent over 30 songs to the country singles chart. Six of those have reached number one.

These days, he still enjoys performing for fans even as his three-decade battle with multiple sclerosis continues. Today, we’re diving into the life and career of Ernest Clayton “Clay” Walker Jr., born in Beaumont, Texas, on this day (August 19) in 1969.

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Clay Walker Was “Too Good To Pass Up”

The oldest of five children, Clay Walker grew up with his mother and stepfather in Vidor—roughly 30 miles from the Texas-Louisiana state line.

After receiving his first-ever guitar from his father at age nine, Walker began entering local talent competitions when he was 15.

At 16, while working nights as a desk clerk at a Super 8 Motel, Walker delivered a demo of a song he’d written to a local radio station one morning. Unfortunately, the disc jockey informed the teenager that it was against corporate policy to play self-submitted tapes.

A heartbroken Walker left the studio and got in his car. Before driving away, he tuned into the radio station—only to hear a familiar melody.

“[The DJ] said, ‘Folks, I’m not supposed to do this, but this song is just too good to pass up. This song was written by a hometown boy, his name is Clay Walker!’” recounted the Academy of Country Music-nominated artist. “He spun it and I could not believe it. It was one of the highlights of my whole career.

“Even to this day, when I think about the one moment in time, it said to me: ‘This is what you’re going to be!’” Walker continued. “That defined it. I knew with no question, that was it.”

He Was Discovered in a Local Bar

After graduating from Vidor High School in 1986, Clay Walker hit the road. Making his name at various local clubs, he soon landed a job as the house singer at the Neon Armadillo bar in Beaumont.

That’s where producer James Stroud—who presided over the Warner Music Group subsidiary Giant Records—first heard Walker play.

Impressed, Stroud helped Walker secure a contract with Giant Records. Immediately, the pair went to work on the vocalist’s debut album.

An Immediate Chart Success

For some debut artists, there’s a bit of a learning curve before they see the charts. Not so for Clay Walker, who sent his first-ever single, “What’s It to You”, to number one in 1993.

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The follow-up single, “Live Until I Die”, would also reach number one. Released on August 3, 1993, Walker’s self-titled debut album would draw comparisons to Conway Twitty.

He kept building on that momentum, releasing four additional number-one singles before the new millennium. His most recent, “Rumor Has It”, spent two weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in April 1997.

Illness and Charity Work

Aside from his work in country music, Clay Walker is also notable for his philanthropic efforts.

In 2003, the “Dreaming With My Eyes Open” crooner founded Band Against MS, which helps fund research and awareness efforts for people battling multiple sclerosis.

It’s a cause particularly close to the country singer’s heart, as he was diagnosed with MS himself in 1996.

At that time, Walker’s long-term prognosis was grim. But instead of accepting his fate, he found a new doctor and began a treatment that halted the disease’s progression and sent it into remission.

In 2025, the illness began taking a more visible toll on Walker, leading to canceled performances and, eventually, spinal surgery.

[RELATED: Clay Walker Wanted Either Randy Travis or Clint Black To Record One of His Biggest Hits]

However, today, Clay Walker celebrates both 57 years of life and 30 years of proving medical professionals wrong.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images