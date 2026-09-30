Born 73 Years Ago Today in Memphis, the Teen Beauty Queen Turned Country-Pop Hitmaker Who Penned Hits for Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker

On this day (September 30) in 1953, Deborah Lynn Thurmond was born in Memphis, Tennessee. Known professionally as Deborah Allen, she is best known for her 1983 crossover hit “Baby I Lied”, which reached number 4 on the U.S. country songs chart and peaked at number 26 on the pop chart. While you could perhaps classify Allen as a one-hit wonder, that label doesn’t tell the full story. Her musical journey brushes up against greatness in multiple places — from being discovered by Roy Orbison and singing backup for him and Tennessee Ernie Ford, to being mentored by poet and novelty country hitmaker Shel Silverstein, to working with Prince on her 1987 song “Telepathy”.

And that’s without mentioning her remarkable songwriting resume, which includes number-one songs for Janie Fricke and John Conlee as well as top 5 hits for Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker.

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Additionally, Allen has charted 14 singles of her own since the 1980 release of her debut album Trouble in Paradise.

Today, we’re celebrating Deborah Allen’s birthday by highlighting her oft-overlooked contributions to country music across the past five decades.

How Deborah Allen’s Musical Career Started in a Pancake Restaurant

According to her official online biography, Deborah Allen was “born singing.” Thus, she can’t really zero in on one particular moment when she decided to make music her life’s work.

“[But] I’d say by the time I was 18 I was sure that music was what I wanted, and I just forged ahead,” recalled the teenage beauty queen. “There was no Plan B in sight.”

At that age, she headed to Nashville in pursuit of Plan A. She supported herself by working as a waitress at IHOP on Music Row, where she met Roy Orbison. Impressed by her spunk, the legendary “Pretty Woman” crooner hired her to sing backup vocals on an upcoming studio session.

From Nashville to Russia and Back Again

Next, Deborah Allen landed a job at the Opryland USA theme park, where she continued to stand out for her extraordinary vocal talent and personal charm. There, Tennessee Ernie Ford invited the aspiring vocalist to join him as a featured soloist and dancer on the “Sixteen Tons” singer’s State Department Tour of Russia.

Upon her return to Nashville, Allen met Shel Silverstein, acclaimed poet and author of the Johnny Cash crossover smash “A Boy Named Sue”. She later recalled that it was Silverstein who encouraged her to pursue songwriting as well as singing.

“He lit that fire in my heart and made me think in an instant that it was all possible,” Allen told Guitar Girl magazine in a 2019 interview. “I wrote a couple of things and sang them to him, and he said, ‘I think you’ve got a way with words.’”

Her Big Break

The opportunities kept coming. Singer-songwriter-comedian Jim Stafford offered Deborah Allen a regular role on his ABC summer replacement series, which turned into an opening gig for his personal performances.

Then, Jim Reeves’ widow hand-picked her to dub duet vocals onto three of the late country star’s unfinished tracks — “Don’t Let Me Cross Over,” “Oh, How I Miss You Tonight,” and the Top 10 hit “Take Me in Your Arms and Hold Me”.

This gained the attention of Capitol Records, who signed Allen in 1980. She released her freshman album, Trouble in Paradise, that same year. It yielded the top 30 hit “Nobody’s Fool”, which Allen wrote with songwriters Don Cook and Rafe Van Hoy, her then-husband.

Career Peak

During this time, she had also written a song called “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby”, which Capitol Records refused to let Allen record despite her pleas.

However, Janie Fricke’s producer, Jim Ed Norman, heard the song and sent it to the four-time Grammy winner, who recorded it for her 1981 album Sleeping with Your Memory. “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby” rocketed to the top of the country chart, giving Deborah Allen her first number-one hit as a songwriter.

In 1983, Allen switched to RCA Records, where she released her sophomore album Cheat the Night. The lead single, “Baby I Lied” — which she co-wrote with Van Hoy and Rory Bourke — became her signature hit, resonating with both country and pop audiences. It also landed Allen a pair of Grammy nods for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best New Country Song.

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She enjoyed further success with the album’s follow-up singles, “I’ve Been Wrong Before” and “I Hurt For You” — which peaked at numbers 2 and 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart, respectively.

[RELATED: 2 Songs Prince Secretly Wrote for Country Stars Kenny Rogers and Deborah Allen Under the Alias “Joey Coco”]

While Allen never quite replicated the success of “Baby I Lied”, her credentials still speak for themselves. She has released 12 studio albums, including her most recent work, 2022’s The Art of Dreaming.

In 1983, John Conlee recorded Allen’s song “I’m Only in It for the Love” — which she co-wrote with Van Hoy and Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn. The song spent one week atop the charts.

Other top 5 hits include Tanya Tucker’s “Can I See You Tonight” (1980) and Patty Loveless’ 1993 recording of “Blame It on Your Heart”.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images