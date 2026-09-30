Born in Kentucky 63 Years Ago, the Older Brother of a 90s Country Star and Half of an Iconic 2000s Duo

On this day (September 30) in 1963, Eddie Montgomery was born in Danville, Kentucky. His early musical experience included playing in his family’s band alongside his younger brother, John Michael Montgomery. Later, the brothers teamed up with the late Troy Gentry. When their trio split, Eddie and Gentry continued as a duo. Together, they notched hits, won awards, and built a massive following.

Montgomery’s music career started when he was 13 years old. He played drums with Harold Montgomery and the Kentucky River Express, fronted by his father. Then, he and his younger brother formed Early Tymz, which also included Gentry. The band eventually split, and the trio continued as Young Country. However, that act was short-lived. John Michael Montgomery landed a solo record deal in 1991.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 2018, Montgomery Gentry Released the Album They Finished Recording Just Days Before Troy Gentry’s Tragic Death]

Over the next few years, Gentry and the elder Montgomery brother pursued solo careers as well. However, Gentry failed to find a record deal. So, he reunited with Montgomery to form Deuce. Around the time they landed their deal with Columbia Nashville, they had changed their name to Montgomery Gentry. The duo released their debut single, “Hillbilly Shoes,” in 1999. Their debut album, Tattoos & Scars, dropped later that year.

Their debut produced five top 40 country singles. “Lonely and Gone,” the LP’s second single, reached No. 5, giving the duo an early hit. The next year, they won Top New Vocal Duo or Group at the ACM Awards. They also won Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards, ending Brooks & Dunn’s eight-year winning streak.

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry Find Success

After the turn of the century, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry’s voices were all over country radio. In 2003, they found their first No. 1 single with “If You Ever Stop Loving Me.” Over the next few years, they went back to the top with “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All,” and “Roll with Me.”

Montgomery Gentry’s singles started to slip down the charts by the end of the 2000s. “Where I Come From” reached No. 8 in 2011, giving them their only top 10 hit of the decade. Their rock-tinged country sound had fallen out of style. However, that didn’t stop the duo from drawing large crowds or selling albums. Only one of their LPs missed the top 10. Folks Like Us, the last album released while Gentry was still alive, peaked at No. 13.

Tragedy Struck Montgomery Gentry

In September 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash. They had just finished sessions for what would become Here’s to You. Since then, Eddie Montgomery has continued performing under the Montgomery Gentry banner and as a solo act.

“I got to thinking about it, and I remembered a conversation me and T-Roy had a long time ago,” Montgomery recalled during an interview. “We put this duo together. Nashville didn’t. We’ve been brothers and best friends for almost 35 years,” he added. He revealed that they promised one another that they would keep the duo alive even if one of them died or could no longer perform.

“At the time, it’s brother talk or havin’ a few drinks talk,” Montgomery said. “Then, September 8 happens, and you start really thinking about it. I called the band up, too. They’ve been with us for 20, 25 years. I was like, ‘You know what? T-Roy would kick my ass, man, if we didn’t keep it rocking right now.”

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