On This Day in 1962, a British Band Beat the Beatles to Chart History With a Song Later Covered by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and the Grateful Dead

On this day (September 21) in 1962, the Springfields peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100 with “Silver Threads and Golden Needles.” This made them the first British act to break into the chart’s top 20. The Tornados didn’t reach No. 1 with “Telstar” until that November. The Beatles wouldn’t gain traction in the United States until 1964. While this was their final hit in the United States, Dusty Springfield found international pop success after leaving the trio.

Dick Reynolds and Jack Rhodes co-wrote “Silver Threads and Golden Needles. Rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson released the original recording in 1956. After the Springfields’ rendition became a hit, several artists, including Skeeter Davis and Jodi Miller, recorded it during the 1960s. In 1971, Linda Ronstadt recorded two versions for her album Hand Sown…Home Grown. The country rock version peaked at No. 20 on the country chart, giving Ronstadt her first hit.

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This was part of the Grateful Dead’s early repertoire. They played it roughly 20 times between 1966 and 1970, before retiring it from their setlist. An early studio demo appears on their Rare Cuts & Oddities.

In 1993, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette released “Silver Threads and Golden Needles as a single from their album Honky Tonk Angels. Previously, Parton performed it on her TV Show, Dolly!, with Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Dusty Springfield’s Solo Work

The Springfields formed after Dusty left The Lana Sisters, and returned to working with her brother, Tom, and Reshad Feild, who took the stage name Tim Springfield. After finding Hot 100 success with “Silver Threads and Golden Needles,” they traveled to Nashville to record Folk Songs from the Hills. While there, Dusty Springfield heard American pop and R&B, which influenced her to change her musical style.

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Her desire to explore new sounds led her to pursue a solo career. She notched several Hot 100 hits that became classics, including “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.”

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