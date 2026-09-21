Born 59 Years Ago Today in Mississippi, the 90s Country Crossover Star Who Married Another of the Decade’s Biggest Names

It’s difficult to think of another artist more emblematic of the glossy 1990s country-pop era than Faith Hill. With her movie-star looks and throaty mezzo-soprano vocals, the five-time Grammy Award winner gave fans the best of both country and pop in chart-dominating anthems like “This Kiss” and “Breathe”. With nearly 50 million albums sold across the globe, Hill is one of the most successful country artists of all time. And to top it off, she’s one half of country music’s favorite power couple, marrying Nashville megastar Tim McGraw in 1996. They have three daughters together.

Today, we’re taking a trip through the exemplary life and career of the woman born Audrey Faith Perry in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on this day (September 21) in 1967.

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Faith Hill Rose to Global Superstardom From Humble Beginnings

Adopted as a baby by parents Edna and Ted Perry, Faith Hill grew up in the small town of Star, Mississippi.

Influenced by Elvis Presley, Reba McEntire, and Tammy Wynette, she made her singing debut at Star Baptist Church when she was just three years old. Her first official performance came four years later at a 4-H luncheon, and by 17, Hill had put together a local band that played the rodeo circuit.

The Accidental Superstar

At 19, Faith Hill dropped out of college and moved to Nashville, determined to make a name for herself in country music. In 1988, she married her first husband, music publishing executive Daniel Hill.

After losing out on a backup singing gig for Reba McEntire, Hill initially made ends meet by selling T-shirts. Eventually, she found a better-paying gig as a secretary at a music publishing firm.

One day, a co-worker overheard her singing to herself and was struck by her talent. They played her demo for the firm’s owner, Gary Morris (of “The Wind Beneath My Wings” fame).

“I’m sitting at my desk, and he’s walking over toward me, and I remember this so plainly,” Hill told journalist Alanna Nash in 1994. “And I’m thinking, ‘This is it, I’m going to lose my job. Well, I guess this is meant to be. This is probably the kick in the butt I need.’”

Instead, Morris said, “You need to get up from behind that desk, and you need to start getting busy. You’re not supposed to do this.”

Getting to Work

With that, Faith Hill got up from behind her desk and began working as a demo singer. She also sang harmony for singer-songwriter Gary Burr. This led to a recording deal with Warner Brothers.

Hill’s 1993 debut album, Take Me as I Am, reached number seven on the U.S. country albums chart — thanks largely to the number-one hits “Wild One” and “Piece of My Heart”.

More number-one hits followed, including “It Matters to Me” and “It’s Your Love”, a duet with second husband Tim McGraw.

Hill went in a more pop-oriented direction with her third album, 1998’s Faith. That album yielded the singer’s first pop hit, “This Kiss”, which also reached the top of the country songs chart.

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Overall, Faith Hill has released eight studio albums. Additionally, she has racked up a number of hits with McGraw, including “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” and “Like We Never Loved at All”.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 90s That Became Massive Crossover Pop Hits]

Hill hasn’t released a solo, non-holiday album since 2005’s Fireflies. Still, she remains a crucial part of the fabric of modern country music.

Featured image by SGranitz/WireImage