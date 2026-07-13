Born 72 Years Ago Today in the Lone Star State, the Hitmaking Sister of a Country Legend and ‘Hee Haw’ Honey Who Recorded With Merle Haggard

On this day (July 13) in 1954, Louise Mandrell was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is the younger sister of Barbara Mandrell and the younger sister of Irene Mandrell. Her career began in the late 1960s, when she joined her older sister’s band. Before signing a record deal and embarking on her solo career, Mandrell sang backup for Merle Haggard. Later, she joined her sisters on a weekly television show that showcased her various talents.

To say that Mandrell grew up in a musical family would be an understatement. Her parents owned a music store. As a result, the Mandrell sisters had access to a wide range of instruments. At the same time, Barbara and their parents toured as the Mandrell Family Band. While her older sister and parents were on the road, Louise learned to play drums, accordion, fiddle, and bass.

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According to the Grand Ole Opry, Louise joined her older sister’s band, the Do-Rites, in 1969. A few years later, she left the Do-Rites to sing backing vocals for Merle Haggard. She joined the country legend on the stage and in the studio. Notably, she sang on “Always Wanting You,” which topped the country chart for two weeks in 1975.

Louise Mandrell’s Recording Career

Louise Mandrell signed a recording contract with Epic Records in 1978. Later that year, she released her debut single, “Put It on Me,” which peaked at No. 77 on the country chart. She found her first top 40 hit with “(You Sure Know Your Way) Around My Heart,” a duet with then-husband R.C. Bannon. It peaked at No. 35 in 1982.

Mandrell notched five top 10 hits in the 1980s. The most successful of those was “Maybe My Baby,” which peaked at No. 8 in 1984.

Her latest album, Playing Favorites, was released in October 2019.

Mandrell’s Small-Screen Appearances

Louise Mandrell appeared on several TV shows during the early years of her career. In 1980, she joined the cast of Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, alongside Barbara and Irene.

The variety show drew millions of viewers every week, introducing her to a wider audience. Moreover, it showcased her singing, instrumental, and comedic talents. Her time on the show helped boost the success of her recording career.

She appeared in seven episodes of Hee Haw. Her younger sister, Irene, joined the show’s cast full-time shortly after their show was canceled. She spent years as one of the Hee Haw Honeys.

Louise Mandrell’s Later Career

Louise Mandrell toured and performed throughout the 1980s and early ’90s. Then, in 1997, she opened the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It soon became one of the most popular attractions in the Smoky Mountains.

[RELATED: 3 Barbara Mandrell Singles From the 1970s That Sound Like Hits Today]

In 2005, she sold the theater and moved to Nashville to be closer to her family. She still makes guest appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and is involved in multiple charities.

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