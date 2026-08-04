109 Years Ago Today, the “Father of Country Music” Recorded His First Songs at a Furniture Store in Tennessee

You might say country music—as the widespread commercial force we know in 2026—was born on this day (August 4) in 1927. Today marks 109 years since Jimmie Rodgers stepped onto the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat Company building at 408 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee with just his guitar. He recorded the first two songs of his solo career— “The Soldier’s Sweetheart” and “Sleep Baby Sleep”—for Ralph Peer of the Victor Talking Machine Company.

That recording session was the first stop along Rodgers’ path to superstardom. Considered the “Father of Country Music,” he left behind a blueprint studied by—just to name a few—Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, and Ernest Tubb.

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So how did Jimmie Rodgers arrive in Bristol, Tennessee, on August 4, 1927? Today, we’re exploring the “Bristol Sessions.”

Leading up to the “Big Bang” of Country Music

Before we discuss Jimmie Rodgers’ first recording session, let’s first dive into the history of the precursor to modern-day country music—”hillbilly” music.

Originating in 1925 with country pianist Al Hopkins, the term referred to traditional folk music passed down for centuries throughout the hills and hollers of places like Appalachia.

While these oral traditions existed long before the 20th century, major music labels began acknowledging their commercial potential in the 1920s. Thanks to modern technological advances, producers were able to travel away from the studio in search of regional talent.

As recording director for OKeh Records, Ralph Peer became the first person from New York to record on-location in the southern U.S. when he traveled to Atlanta in June 1923.

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Seeing Peer’s work, the Victor Talking Machine Company—later RCA Victor—hired him to build out their “hillbilly” catalog.

Wanting a central location, Peer decided to set up shop in Bristol—twin cities along the Tennessee-Virginia state line. He chose this area on the advice of his friend, musician Ernest Stoneman.

Jimmie Rodgers’ Band Had Recently Deserted Him

In the months prior to the August 4 session, the Mississippi-born yodeler had been traveling with a string band, the Jimmie Rodgers Entertainers.

While working with the band at a resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Rodgers heard of Peer’s Bristol recording sessions and made an appointment for August 4.

However, his bandmates deserted him after an argument regarding which name to use on the label of the recording. (They likely preferred the Tenneva Ramblers, as the band was known before Rodgers joined as lead singer.)

Regardless, Rodgers kept the appointment, convincing Peer to let him record solo. With just his guitar, he recorded “The Soldier’s Sweetheart”—with original lyrics adapted from an old vaudeville song—and a version of the showtune “Sleep, Baby, Sleep”.

He Persisted

While Peer liked Jimmie Rodgers’ singing, he felt the pop-oriented material he’d chosen didn’t fit Victor’s vision. He promised to call the young singer back, but never did.

After a month without an answer, Rodgers struck out for New York City on his own. Upon his arrival, he called Peer to inform him that he was ready for his follow-up session. The impressed producer promptly scheduled one for November 1927.

During that session, Jimmie Rodgers recorded “Blue Yodel”, which went on to sell more than a million copies—a feat virtually unheard of in 1927.

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