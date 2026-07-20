Born 82 Years Ago Today in Tennessee, the Honey-Voiced Country Crooner With 22 No. 1 Hits to His Name

Before the neo-traditionalist movement grabbed hold of country music thanks to artists like George Strait and Randy Travis, slick country-pop ruled the landscape. One of the artists to emerge from this movement was T.G. Sheppard, born in Humboldt, Tennessee, on this day (July 20) in 1944. Releasing his self-titled debut album in 1975, Sheppard sent 22 songs to the top of the U.S. Country charts—including 14 straight number-one hits between 1980 and 1982. Today, we’re honoring the man born William Neal Browder as he celebrates his 82nd birthday.

T.G. Sheppard Started Out at the Top

Thanks mostly to his uncle, Grand Ole Opry comedian Rod Brasfield, Browder grew up with a deep understanding and appreciation of country music.

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Unwilling to wait for a high school diploma to get started in the music industry, he ran away from home to Memphis at 16 and joined the Travis Wammack Band as backup singer and guitarist. He continued working with various bands, recording his first single, “High School Days,” in 1966 under the name Brian Stacy.

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While failing to gain much traction on the U.S. charts, “High School Days” was a hit with Southern listeners. The resulting attention led Browder to open for the Beach Boys and the Animals. During this time, he also befriended Elvis Presley.

After the success of “High School Days”, Browder suddenly changed course and decided to switch his focus to behind-the-scenes work in the business.

Soon, he was one of the top promoters in the country, pushing records by Presley, John Denver, and more.

Switching Gears (Again)

Browder’s career trajectory changed with just one song.

When a Bobby David-penned composition called “Devil in the Bottle” came across his desk, Browder immediately saw a future chart hit.

After unsuccessfully pitching the song to various record companies, he decided to record it himself under the name T.G. Sheppard.

It played out much as he thought it would, climbing to number one on the country charts and number 54 on the pop charts. Caught between the business side and the performance side of music, the success of “Devil in a Bottle” made the decision between them and easy one for Sheppard.

His follow-up single, “Tryin’ to Beat the Morning Home” also topped the charts. Signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1977, Sheppard embarked on a streak of 15 consecutive top 10 hits, including 10 number-one hits like “Last Cheater’s Waltz” (1979) and “Do You Wanna Go to Heaven” (1980).

Sheppard’s chart success halted in the late 1980s thanks to the neo-traditionalist movement taking root in Nashville. After a two-decade hiatus, he released the single “I Wanna Live Like Elvis” in January 2019.

[RELATED: T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40 Years of “Slow Burn”]

Today, he tours throughout the year and hosts his own show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio.

T.G. Sheppard lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with his wife, singer-songwriter Kelly Lang.

Featured image by Sarah Anne Cohen/WireImage