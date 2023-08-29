T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40 Years of “Slow Burn”

T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1983 No. 1 single, “Slow Burn,” featured on the album of the same name. Co-written by Charlie Black and Tommy Rocco, “Slow Burn” marked a significant point in Sheppard’s career, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the genre. The track reached the No. 1 spot on the charts, staying for 14 weeks, giving Sheppard his 13th No. 1 hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Back in the day, I had one of the greatest record producers ever, Jim Ed Norman,” says Sheppard in a statement. “He had worked with my favorite group, The Eagles and when it came time to add harmonies he knew exactly what the record needed to go No. 1. He was and still is one of the best in our great business and ‘Slow Burn’ is still my favorite out of all the No.1s I’ve been blessed to have!”

In addition, Sheppard released his 1997 album, ‘Nothin’ On But the Radio,’ to streaming services for the first time. The album can be streamed HERE.

T.G. Sheppard tour schedule:



SEP 02 – Pedrotti’s Ranch / Helotes, Texas (with Moe Bandy and Johnny Lee)

SEP 29 – The Texan Theatre / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 30 – Clear Lake Elks Lodge / Kemah, Texas

OCT 05 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 07 – Alexander Convention Center / Cotulla, Texas

OCT 19 – Alma’s Courthouse Whistle Stop Cafe / Livingston, Texas

OCT 21 – Brazoria County Fair / Angleton, Texas

OCT 22 – Yorktown Western Days / Yorktown, Texas

NOV 03 – (Private show) Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 17 – The Ned / Jackson, Tenn.

2024:

JAN 13 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T. Graham Brown)

JAN 19 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

JAN 20 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

APR 13 – Scotty’s Saloon / Richmond, Texas (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 04 – 1945 Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 12 – Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center / Townsend, Tenn.

AUG 17 – Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T. Graham Brown)

AUG 24 – Rowdy T Ranch / Frost, Texas

For more information on T.G. Sheppard, visit his website.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images