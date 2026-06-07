Born 83 Years Ago in Louisiana, the Rocker-Turned-Country Crooner Who Scored a String of No. 1 Hits in the 70s

Much like Conway Twitty, Joe Stampley got his start in the rock world before he found his way to Nashville. His career has spanned seven decades, more than 20 albums, and over 60 singles, including four No. 1 hits: “Soul Song” (1972), “Roll On Big Mama” (1975), “All These Things” (1976), and “Just Good Ol’ Boys” with Moe Bandy (1979). Today, we’re diving into the life and career of Joe Stampley, born in Springhill, Louisiana, on June 6, 1943.

Videos by American Songwriter

Reared on his father’s Hank Williams records, Stampley began playing piano before the age of 10. He even had an opportunity to sing for his hero on a radio program after the family moved to Baytown, Texas.

At 15, he would befriend Shreveport DJ Merle Kilgore, who would later go on to become the personal manager of Hank Williams Jr. Kilgore arranged for Stampley to record two demos for Imperial Records.

Both flopped, however, and Stampley went on to attend Southern State College (now Southern Arkansas University) in Magnolia, Arkansas. While there, he formed rock band the Uniques with his brother, bassist Bobby Stampley; guitarist Ray Mills; drummer Mike Love; and guitarist Jim Woodfield. Meanwhile, Joe Stampley took on keyboard and lead vocals.

The Uniques landed two songs on the charts: “Not Too Long Ago” (number 66; 1965) and “All These Things” (number 97; 1966). New Orleans blues legend Allen Toussaint wrote the later under the pseudonym “Naomi Neville.”

Joe Stampley Makes the Switch to Country

Starting in 1965, Joe Stampley released four original albums with the Uniques before their breakup in 1970.

The following year, he signed with ABC-Dot, eventually moving to Epic Records. During his time recording for those two labels, he turned out hits like “Soul Song”, “Roll on Big Mama”, “If You’ve Got Ten Minutes, Do You Ever Fool Around”, and Hey Joe, Hey Moe” (a duet with Moe Bandy.)

Additionally, Stampley remade “All These Things” as a two-step number, which topped the country charts in 1976.

In 1976 alone, the artist sent eight singles to the Billboard charts, receiving the publication’s Single Artist of the Year award. Four years later, the Country Music Association named Stampley and Moe as the 1980 Vocal Duo of the Year.

[RELATED: 4 Forgotten Country Artists From the 1970s You Need To Rediscover Today]

In 2000, Joe Stampley founded Critter Records, signing country singer Billy Hoffman as its first act.

Celebrating his 83rd birthday today, Joe Stampley occasionally performs in his hometown of Springhill, Louisiana.

Featured image by Mike Prior/Redferns