4 Forgotten Country Artists From the 1970s You Need To Rediscover Today

These forgotten country artists from the 1970s enjoyed successful careers in the industry, but modern-day younger listeners may have never heard of them. Let’s revisit some powerhouse musicians that made country music amazing in the 70s!

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Moe Bandy

Moe Bandy’s career peak took place in the 1970s, and what a peak it was. Both as a soloist and as part of a duo with musician Joe Stampley, Bandy enjoyed quite a few hits. His first No. 1 hit on the US country charts was “Just Good Ol’ Boys” with Joe Stampley in 1979, followed by the solo hit “I Cheated Me Right Out Of You”. His career continued well into the 1980s, with his last charting hit being the No. 49 track “This Night Won’t Last Forever” from 1989. Bandy, thankfully, is still active in music today, though he has cut back on touring.

Vicki Lawrence

I still remember hearing the 1973 song “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” as a kid and totally losing my mind over that twist at the end. Vicki Lawrence was the incredible voice behind that country Southern Gothic hit. And, sadly, she is considered a one-hit wonder because of it. “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” was her only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart. By 1979, she had more or less left the music industry. Thankfully, Lawrence stayed active in entertainment and became an actress when her music career died down, and is still active in television today.

Michael Nesmith

Michael Nesmith is known for his work in The Monkees. He’s also known for his work in rock, pop, folk, and psychedelia as a whole. Some, though, might not know how involved Nesmith was in progressive country and country rock music. He fronted The First National Band, a group now considered pioneers of country rock as a genre. He was a unique artist, one that didn’t quite fit into the polished Nashville scene nor the hippie culture of psychedelic rock. And he’s a legend all the same.

Danny O’Keefe

Danny O’Keefe’s music teetered between folk and country and even occasionally psychedelic rock. In fact, he started his career in the psych-rock outfit The Calliope in 1968. However, he became best known for this folky tunes, especially the 1972 hit country song “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues”. That tune was a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. And this entry on our list of forgotten country artists from the 1970s had so many other incredible works worth exploring. O’Keefe from 1972 and American Roulette from 1977 are essential listening.

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