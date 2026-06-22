Mick Jagger Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Albums and Songs—and Takes a Swipe at One Classic Release

Mick Jagger is picking favorites. In an interview with TODAY, the Rolling Stones frontman revealed his favorite albums and songs his band has put out.

When it comes to LPs, the singer said that he thinks 1971’s Sticky Fingers and 1968’s Beggars Banquet are both “really good.” He also called Hackney Diamonds, which came out in 2023, “pretty good.”

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Jagger seemingly threw some shade at the band’s 1978 release Some Girls, saying, “There’s some Rolling Stones albums that have eight tracks. I mean, you only have eight tracks, and you were like 30 years old? Come on, what were you doing?”

As for his favorite tracks, Jagger had a harder time choosing since “there are hundreds of songs” and “so many different styles.”

However, he did name names. He pointed to “Sympathy for the Devil” from 1968, “Start Me Up,” which was released in 1981, 1973’s “Angie,” and “Honky Tonk Women” from 1969.

What to Know About The Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues

Even with a back catalogue like that, The Rolling Stones’ music days aren’t done. The band is due to release their next album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10.

The album will feature songs including “In the Stars” and “Ringing Hollow,” the latter of which is “about America as an idea,” Jagger said.

“The American Dream is intact for some people, and I’m sure we can find some wonderful immigrant stories that happened in the last 12 months, but we read about the decline of the American Empire,” he told MOJO, per Louder. “… It’s not the same place as it was. I lived in New York for 19 years. I’ve seen lots of America that no Americans have seen.”

In a separate interview, Jagger opened up about the process of making the Stones’ latest LP.

“Everything’s different because it’s, like, 60 years ago,” he said during an appearance on BBC Radio 2. “It’s not going to be the same.”

Even with that truth in mind, Ronnie Wood said that the vibes in the studio haven’t changed over the band’s decades together.

“It’s always a laugh, always creative, That’s hard work in the studio because you got to get your part right in your mind enough to please the songwriter,” he said. “This album is Mick’s baby, really. He’s kind of been working on these tracks for a long time, just in a demo way.”

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