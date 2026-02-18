Reba McEntire Pays Loving Tribute to Her Late Friend and Mentor: “My Prayers Go Out to Everyone Who Will Miss Him as Much as I Will”

On February 11, famed musician Jerry Kennedy sadly passed away in Nashville at the age of 85. While friends and family mourned his death, the music industry took a moment to highlight his career. At a young age, Kennedy received the chance to see greats like Hank Williams and Elvis Presley perform. Inspired, the musician eventually found his way to Nashville. And as they say – the rest is history. And for Kennedy, he helped make a little history along the way, as Reba McEntire remembered the impact he had on her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having spent decades in country music, Reba had more than enough memories of collaborations. But she never forgot the time she got to work with Kennedy. Sharing a few pictures of the musician on Instagram, Reba wrote, “The first time I heard Jerry Kennedy play was on Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA.” Little did I know I would one day get to work with him.”

With life always having a funny way of working out, Reba and Kennedy crossed paths when working on her album Feel the Fire in 1980. They teamed up once again the following year for Heart to Heart. “He was a great friend, mentor, a patient teacher and a creative producer. I cherish my years getting to work with him and know his family.”

Jerry Kennedy Helped Make Music “Better And Bigger”

Holding Kennedy in high regard, Reba concluded her tribute, sending prayers to those who truly knew the talent he possessed. “ My prayers go out to everyone who will miss him as much as I will. RIP my friend. Happy Trails to you, ‘til we meet again.”

Adding his voice to the tributes, Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, highlighted Kennedy’s mastery of the guitar. “As a first-call session musician, he created signature licks that were as recognizable as song titles, and as a producer and a record label executive, he built a sonic platform for giants to stand on. He carried a spiritual understanding of music’s power to reach beyond social and stylistic boundaries, and he spent his career making it better and bigger.”

Much like Reba, Young got the chance to know the man outside the spotlight. And he insisted, “Jerry Kennedy was soft-spoken and understated, but his permanent impact on American music was anything but quiet.”

Kennedy may have worked largely behind the scenes, but his impact was anything but subtle. Through the artists he guided and the songs he helped bring to life, his musical fingerprint will continue to endure.

