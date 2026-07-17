Born in England 77 Years Ago, the Bassist and Songwriter Who Helped Create Heavy Metal

On This Day (July 17) in 1949, Terence Butler was born in Birmingham, England. Generations of fans know him by his childhood nickname: Geezer Butler. Moreover, they know him as the longtime bassist for Black Sabbath. He also wrote the bulk of the band’s lyrics on their early albums. Additionally, Butler named the group and helped guide its groundbreaking sound.

Butler joined his first band, the Ruums, when he was 16. The Merseybeat band lasted just long enough for him to discover his passion for music. Then, a few years later, Butler formed a new band called The Rare Breed. He invited his schoolmate John Osbourne to handle lead vocals. That band was also short-lived.

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According to his website, Butler and Osbourne reunited in the fall of 1968 in a blues quartet called Polka Tulk. Guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward rounded out the lineup. Before long, they decided Polka Tulk wasn’t a fitting name. So, they became Earth. However, another English band had already claimed the name. So, Butler suggested that they borrow the name of the 1963 horror film Black Sabbath.

While the band composed the instrumentation for the songs together, Butler wrote the lyrics until Ronnie James Dio replaced Osbourne in 1979. Songs like “Black Sabbath,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” “The Wizard,” and “N.I.B.” laid the groundwork for heavy metal and the plethora of sub-genres that came later.

Geezer Butler’s Work Outside Black Sabbath

Geezer Butler is widely associated with Black Sabbath. However, he worked outside the band several times over the years. For instance, he backed Ozzy Osbourne on his No Rest for the Wicked tour in 1988. In 1994, he joined Osbourne to record Ozzmosis, and toured with him again in 1995 and ’96.

Butler formed GZR in 1995 and released Plastic Planet later that year. Black Science came two years later. Then in 2005, the band released Ohmwork.

In 2006, Butler, Tony Iommi, Ronnie James Dio and drummer Vinny Appice, the Black Sabbath lineup behind Mob Rules and Dehumanizer, formed Heaven & Hell. They took the name from the first album to feature Dio’s vocals.

They wanted to revisit Dio-era songs while avoiding any confusion. As Iommi put it, they wanted to make sure fans wouldn’t come to shows and “expect to hear ‘Iron Man’ and ‘War Pigs’ and all that. It’s none of the old stuff.” They released The Devil You Know in 2009, but broke up after Dio’s death the next year.

Butler was also a member of the short-lived supergroup Deadland Ritual. The lineup also featured Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), and Franky Perez (Apocalyptica). Butler joined the band in 2018. They released their debut single, “Down in Flames,” later that year. The band was dissolved by the end of 2019.

Looking to the Future

Black Sabbath played their final show in July 2025. Ozzy Osbourne died not long afterward. Tony Iommi and Bill Ward retired. Geezer Butler, on the other hand, still has some gas left in the tank. He announced earlier this year that he is working on a new solo album.

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It is impossible to overstate Butler’s importance to all things heavy metal. From his thundering bass to his iconic lyrics, few musicians did more to shape the genre.

Featured Image by Fin Costello/Redferns