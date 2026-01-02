Geezer Butler Embraces AI Technology While Crafting New Solo Material

First starting his career during the late 1960s, Geezer Butler has more than enough memories of the decades. Throughout the years, he performed with Heaven & Hell, Deadland Ritual, and GZR. But for most people, they will always remember Butler for his time with the iconic Black Sabbath. Although watching music change over the years, the musician, like many, wondered what would happen to the industry with the rise of AI. And while some criticize the technology, Butler saw it as an opportunity.

The AI debate rages on as singers, musicians, writers, actors, and painters worry about what the technology means to creativity. Just over the last year, AI has made massive leaps in its abilities. Able to take a simple prompt and turn it into a full product in only a matter of seconds, Butler opted to test the technology for himself.

Speaking at Steel City Con, Butler was asked if he had any new music on the way. Excited to share a few of his ideas, the musician promised, “I’ve got tons of stuff.” The only problem, the musician needed a band and a studio to bring those ideas to life. At least, that was the case until AI.

How Geezer Butler Used AI To Help Share His Ideas

Only needing a computer, Butler praised the vast capabilities of AI. “What held me back before, I didn’t have a singer when I’m at home, but A.I. [artificial intelligence] came along. [Laughs] So all my songs now, I’ve updated them all and I’m using an A.I. singer to bring all the lyrics out.”

Not using AI for the finished product, Butler saw it as a great way to convey his ideas to a real singer. “Now I can take it to singers that I’m gonna be working with and go, ‘This is what I want on the album,’ so they’ve got a better idea. Before I was just, like, playing them a bass riff or something, going, ‘Can you sing to this?’”

With AI only getting smarter, Butler decided not to be on the side of resistance but on the one of change. And given his excitement about his future work, the musician is using AI not as a replacement for creativity, but as a bridge between idea and execution.



