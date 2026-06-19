Born in Georgia 70 Years Ago Today, the Country Music Hitmaker and Actor Behind This Cult-Classic Bargain Bin Film of the 90s

When putting together a list of the most prominent neo-traditionalist country singers of the ’90s, Doug Stone’s name may not immediately come to mind. However, Stone—born in Marietta, Georgia on this day (June 19) in 1956—sent eight singles to the top of the country charts in the early 1990s, including “A Jukebox with a Country Song” (1991) and “Why Didn’t I Think of That” (1993). In honor of his 70th birthday, today we’re celebrating the contributions of Doug Stone.

Born Douglas Jackson Brooks, Stone grew up in Georgia with a country singer mother who had him strumming the guitar by age 5. At 7, she helped him finagle an opportunity to open for Loretta Lynn.

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Music took a backseat for Stone when his parents divorced. He moved in with his father, and the two worked as mechanics to help make ends meet. Stone scraped together extra cash by performing at skating rinks and local bars.

A record label manager spotted Stone during one of these performances at a local VFW hall, and she sent his demos to Epic Records. Producer Bob Montgomery wasn’t a fan of the first two songs he heard, but the third one was enough for him to help Stone land a record deal in 1989—the first artist he had ever signed without seeing perform live.

Doug Stone Finds Country Music Success

Recording under the name Doug Stone to avoid confusion with country music superstar Garth Brooks, the artist released his self-titled debut album in 1990.

Its lead single, “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)”, spent 25 weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at number four. The song also earned a Grammy nod for Best Country Song.

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Stone followed “I’d Be Better Off” with two more top 10 hits. The album’s final single, “In a Different Light”, gave the country singer his first number-one hit.

He would score seven more between 1990 and 1995, with his final U.S. chart-topper, “Why Didn’t I Think of That”, coming in 1993.

[RELATED: 4 Hit Songs That Prove 1993 Was One of the Best Years for Country Music]

In 1994, Stone made his acting debut as struggling country singer Luke McAllister in the film Gordy. Four songs from his album More Love also feature on the movie’s soundtrack.

Featured image by Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images