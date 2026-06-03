Born in Kentucky 99 Years Ago Today, the Nashville Sax Legend Who Recorded With Elvis and Chet Atkins and Scored a Beloved TV Comedy

On this day (June 3) in 1927, Homer Randolph III was born in Paducah, Kentucky. He is best remembered as Boots Randolph, a legendary saxophone player and member of the Nashville A-Team. A prolific session musician, Randolph recorded with artists like Al Hirt, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, and Brenda Lee. Additionally, he co-wrote and performed “Yakety Sax,” which was heavily featured in the popular British comedy series The Benny Hill Show.

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Music was vital to Randolph in his formative years. His family band entered talent competitions during the Great Depression to help put food on the table. As a result, everyone pitched in. As a child, he learned to play ukulele and trombone. Then, one day, his father brought home a tenor saxophone. This changed everything. Soon, Randolph was on his way to being a master of the instrument.

According to a biography, Randolph enlisted in the United States Army after finishing high school. He served during the final years of World War II. He also continued his musical growth while serving his country by playing vibraphone, saxophone, and trombone in the Army band.

Boots Randolph Goes to Nashville

After finishing his time in the military, Randolph began playing in nightclubs in Illinois. Then, he met Chet Atkins, who helped him land a recording contract with RCA Records in 1958. Not long after that, he moved to Nashville. This was also the beginning of his time as a member of the Nashville A-Team. Before long, he became an in-demand session player who worked with artists from multiple genres.

He later recorded with some of the biggest names in the music world. For instance, he played on the Elvis Presley hit “Return to Sender” and Roy Orbison’s signature tune, “Oh, Pretty Woman.” Brenda Lee’s holiday classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” features Randolph. So does Al Hirt’s million-selling “Java.” Randolph also recorded with REO Speedwagon. Notably, he appears on their song “Little Queenie.”

“Yakety Sax” and More

Boots Randolph was also a solo recording artist. He released more than 20 studio albums between 1960 and 2007. He also notched a top 40 hit with “Yakety Sax,” which peaked at No. 35 in 1963.

“Yakety Sax” became internationally popular when it became a major part of the popular British sketch comedy series The Benny Hill Show. The song accompanied the silent chase scene that came near the end of every episode. As a result, most people know “Yakety Sax” as “The Benny Hill Theme.”

“[It] will be my trademark,” Boots Randolph said about the song. “I’ll hang my hat on it. It’s kept me alive. Every sax player in the world has tried to play it. Some are good, some are awful.”

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