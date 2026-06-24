Born in Maryland 74 Years Ago, the Guitarist Don Henley Says Helped Keep the Eagles Alive

On this day (June 24) in 1952, Steuart Smith was born in Baltimore, Maryland. For decades, he played guitar for several country and Americana artists. Then, in 2001, he began playing with the Eagles. However, he never became an official member of the band, despite touring and recording with them for more than two decades. Smith retired last year after receiving a diagnosis of Parkinsonism.

One of Smith’s earliest gigs was with Rodney Crowell. He toured and recorded with him in the late 1980s. However, he wasn’t just Crowell’s guitar player. He also helped arrange and produce songs, as well as playing on them. The singer/songwriter introduced Smith to his then-wife Rosanne Cash and MCA producer Tony Brown. This led to several years of touring with Cash. At the same time, Brown called him in for MCA sessions and began showing him the finer points of production work.

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The list of artists with whom Smith worked in Nashville is long and impressive. He played with Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Wynonna Judd, and many more. Notably, he played lead guitar on Judd’s 1992 No. 1 single “No One Else on Earth.”

While touring with Cash, Smith met Shawn Colvin. She recruited Smith to play on her 1992 sophomore album, Fat City. Then, he toured with her to promote the album. In a 2020 interview with Ask Zac, he said that’s how he met Don Henley. He first worked on Henley’s solo album Inside Job. While nothing they did together made the album, Henley was impressed with Smith’s skills. As a result, when the Eagles parted ways with Don Felder in 2001, they called Steuart Smith.

Why Steuart Smith Never Became an Official Eagle

Steuart Smith started touring with the Eagles in 2001. His contributions weren’t limited to live performances, though. He also played on their 2007 studio album Long Road Out of Eden. Moreover, he co-wrote five songs and co-produced the album.

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Smith co-wrote “No More Walks in the Wood,” “Waiting in the Weeds,” “Do Something,” “Frail Grasp on the Big Picture,” and “Business as Usual.”

Initially, Smith turned down Don Henley’s invitation to play with the Eagles. Finally, after meeting Glenn Frey, he agreed to tour with them. “If we hadn’t found him, I’m not sure if we would have continued,” Henley said of Smith. “There are not many guys around that can do what he does.”

That’s part of why Smith never chose to become an official member of the band. Instead, he chose to remain a hired gun. As a result, he was able to work on other projects when the band wasn’t on the road or in the studio. “If we’re not doing Eagles stuff, or if I’m not doing solo stuff, he’s off doing some other project,” Henley said. “He never, ever stops. We say, ‘Steuart, why don’t you take a vacation, just a couple of days?’ But he just loves to play, and he’s really good at it.”

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