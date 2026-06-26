Born in Minnesota 53 Years Ago, the Songwriter Who Helped Garth Brooks Make Country Music History

On this day (June 26) in 1973, Kyle Jacobs was born in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was a songwriter and producer who worked with a long list of country artists. Jacobs penned hit songs for Lee Brice, Tim McGraw, the Eli Young Band, Kimberly Locke, and Garth Brooks. He co-penned Brooks’ “More Than a Memory,” which made chart history when it debuted at No. 1. He also starred in the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler with his wife.

Jacobs graduated from Kennedy High School in Bloomington in 1991. Along with his diploma, he received an induction into the school’s Fine Arts Hall of Fame, according to KSTP, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based ABC affiliate. Nine years after graduating, he relocated to Nashville to start his career as a songwriter and producer.

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He didn’t find success overnight, though. Jacobs spent his first years in Music City painting houses and working other day jobs while sleeping in his car. In 2003, he had his first hit as a songwriter when Kimberly Locke took “8th World Wonder” to the top 10 of the Adult Contemporary chart.

Jacobs found consistent success with Lee Brice. He co-wrote Brice’s 2019 No. 1 “Rumor.” He also co-produced some of Brice’s biggest hits, including “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Rumor,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” They also worked together on Jacobs’ biggest career hit.

Kyle Jacobs Helped Garth Brooks Make History

Kyle Jacobs, Lee Brice, and Billy Montana co-wrote “More Than a Memory.” Garth Brooks released it as the lead single from The Ultimate Hits in August 2007. In September, it debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, the first song to achieve that feat.

[RELATED: 10 Songs Written by Kyle Jacobs]

At the time, Billboard didn’t count sales on the Hot Country Songs chart. Instead, singles found their place by way of airplay alone. As a result, it was almost impossible for a song to debut at No. 1. In fact, Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink” previously held the record for highest debut placement on the chart. It debuted at No. 16. So, Brooks wasn’t just the first artist to debut at No. 1. He was the first to debut within the top 10.

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