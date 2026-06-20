Born in Mississippi on This Day in 1933, the Hall of Fame Songwriter Behind Hits for Charley Pride, Eddy Arnold, and Kenny Rogers

Songwriters are frequently the unsung (pun intended) heroes of the music industry. They aren’t the ones giving the impassioned onstage speeches or polished red-carpet interviews. And yet, they remain the heart and soul of the industry, even if you never learn their name. One such character is Ben Peters, whose expansive resume includes timeless country gems such as Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” (1971) and Eddy Arnold’s “Turn the World Around” (1967). Today, we’re diving into the contributions of Ben Peters, born in Greenville, Mississippi, on this day (June 20) in 1933.

Raised in Hollandale, Peters grew up picking cotton, whiling away the hot, sticky Mississippi days by singing gospel songs with tenant farmers.

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After teaching himself to play saxophone on an old instrument he found in his grandfather’s attic, he joined a local swing band during his high school years.

Upon graduation, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi before serving a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Throughout these life changes, he never stopped writing songs.

Ben Peters Almost Quit Music

Arriving in Nashville in 1966 after leaving the Navy, Ben Peters made ends meet with a series of odd jobs while he pursued a solo recording career.

At first, the hits simply didn’t arrive, and a frustrated Peters announced he was planning to quit the music industry—just hours before Nashville music executive Shelby Singleton called with a job offer.

Peters did see some fleeting chart success as a solo artist with the self-penned “San Francisco Is a Lonely Town”, which reached number 46 on the country charts in 1969. However, his best work went to other artists.

Peters’ first taste of chart dominance as a songwriter came in 1967, when Eddy Arnold took his composition “Turn the World Around” to number one.

His Daughter Inspired His Biggest Hit

Forming his own publishing house, Ben Peters Music, in 1970, the Mississippi native scored a career-defining hit two years later with “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’,” recorded by ’70s country music royalty Charley Pride.

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According to Songfacts, Peters was inspired to write “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” after his wife reminded him to kiss their newborn daughter, Angela, before he left for work.

Pride later told Songfacts that he “couldn’t wait to get into the studio” after hearing the song.

His instincts were correct. “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” not only topped the country charts, but climbed to number 21 on the pop charts. Today, it remains the lone Top 40 single of Pride’s career. Additionally, it won the 1973 Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” marked the beginning of a fruitful partnership. Pride went on to record 68 of Peters’ songs, including the chart-toppers “It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer” (1972), and “You’re So Good When You’re Bad” (#1, 1982).

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On May 25, 2005, Ben Peters died in Nashville following a bout with pneumonia. He was 71 years old.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns