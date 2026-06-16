Born in North Carolina 87 Years Ago, “Mr. Country Rock”—the Teen Idol Once Slated To Compete With Elvis Presley

On this day (June 16) in 1939, Billy “Crash” Craddock, known to fans as “Mr. Country Rock,” was born in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was the youngest of 13 children of two musically-inclined parents. As a result, he grew up surrounded by old-time, folk, and gospel music. He was also enamored with country legends like Little Jimmy Dickens and Lefty Frizzell and did his best to copy their vocal styles. Then, he discovered Elvis Presley.

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Craddock started his career as a teen idol, signed to a Columbia Records subsidiary. The label wanted him to compete with Presley. However, his early releases didn’t find traction in the United States. He did, however, find fame in Australia. His combination of pop ballads and rockabilly made him one of the country’s biggest teen idols in the early 1960s.

After his success in Australia began to dwindle, Craddock stepped away from the music business, according to AllMusic. Then, in 1969, he inked a deal with Cartwheel Records and began releasing country hits. He marked his return to recording in 1971 with “Knock Three Times,” which peaked at No. 3 on the country chart. He followed that with “Dream Lover,” a No. 5 hit. By the end of the decade, he had notched 18 top 10 hits. Three of those–“Broken Down in Tiny Pieces,” “Ruby Baby,” and “Rub It In”–topped the chart.

Billy “Crash” Craddock Is Still Going

Billy “Crash” Craddock’s commercial success started to fade in the late 1970s. By the mid-80s, his singles stopped reaching the top 40. However, he had spent years building a global following. As a result, he was able to continue recording and performing for adoring audiences. He released his most recent single, “Paint Your Toes,” in 2021.

“I have a good time when the audience has a good time,” Craddock said. “I look out at the faces, and they entertain me. I get so much more from them than I give. The audience makes the show. Not me,” he added, revealing how he continues to pack venues around the world.

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